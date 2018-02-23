Emily M. Schafer, 51, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, February 21st, at her home. She is survived by, her husband, William Schafer Sr., 4 children, Leigh Ann Schafer, Jodi Nichols, William Schafer, Jr. and Rebecca Schafer, 6 grandchildren, 2 brothers, John and Ernest Russell, 1 sister, Danielle Hendrix, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services for Emily Schafer will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 3 at the VMA in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating.