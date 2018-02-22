Elaine V. Armstrong
Elaine V. Armstrong, 89, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, February 22nd at Rusk County Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by 2 sons Jon and Tom both of Ladysmith and 4 grandchildren
Funeral services for Elaine Armstrong will be held at 11:00amon Tuesday, February 27th at the UCC Church in Ladysmith with David Bowles officiating. Elaine’s family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, February 26th at the UCC Church and again on Tuesday for an hour prior to service time. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements
