mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Elaine V. Armstrong

Elaine V. Armstrong, 89, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, February 22nd at Rusk County Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by 2 sons Jon and Tom both of Ladysmith and 4 grandchildren

Funeral services for Elaine Armstrong will be held at 11:00amon Tuesday, February 27th at the UCC Church in Ladysmith with David Bowles officiating. Elaine’s family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, February 26th at the UCC Church and again on Tuesday for an hour prior to service time. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Steven C. Kelly February 22, 2018
    Steven C. Kelly, 68 of Glen Flora, died on Saturday, February 17th, at his home.  He is survived by his fiancé, Brenda Allberty, 6 children, Missy, Steven, JR., Billy, Charmaine, Daniel and Christy.  2 brothers, Gary and Robert, 3 sisters, Nina, Beverly Jo, and Bille, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private family services for Steven […]
  • Rusk County News February 22, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-22-18 Snowfall totals for February and the winter season are within an inch of average but for the year our totals are running about -2.5″. That will change this weekend as two more rounds of snowfall are expected. The first chance for snow arrives this afternoon, although accumulation during the day should be […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Mavs owner Mark Cuban says he's to blame for keeping former employee after domestic violence incidents February 22, 2018
    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was solely responsible for the decision to keep former Mavs.com reporter Earl K. Sneed on staff after two separate domestic violence incidents, telling ESPN on Wednesday that it was a "horrible mistake in hindsight." Sneed was fired this week in advance of Sports Illustrated publishing an investigative story about a […]
  • Russell Wilson to show up at Yankees camp Monday February 22, 2018
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will join the New York Yankees at their spring training camp in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, he said Thursday on his Instagram account. He will be there for six days, leaving March 3, the day the Yankees play the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, a source said. Wilson, a […]
  • Adam Vinatieri to re-sign with Colts, set for 23rd NFL season February 22, 2018
    The? Indianapolis Colts?have agreed to a one-year contract with kicker Adam Vinatieri, who is returning for his 23rd NFL season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Vinatieri's deal is worth $3.625 million -- $1 million to sign and a $2.625 million base salary -- a source told Schefter. Vinatieri will be the place-kicker on the […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.