Dorothy M. Lelm, 75, of Glen Flora died on Wednesday, February 14th at the Cornell Area Care Center.

She is survived by: her husband Dennis; 3 sons Brad and David Sepanski both of Glen Flora, Michael Lelm of Washington; 2 daughters Bette Kainz of Glen Flora and Bonnie Tully of Spring Valley; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; 1 brother Frank Pulaski of Arizona; and 2 sisters Fran Oksa of Mellen and Rose Huffman of Janesville.

Funeral services for Dorothy Lelm will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 19th at the Glen Flora Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Dorothy’s family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 18th at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Monday at the church from 10:00AM until service time.