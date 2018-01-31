mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
David F. Stevens

David F. Stevens, 89 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, January 30th at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.  He is survived by his wife Louise, 2 sons, Craig and Arnold both of Bruce, 1 daughter, Anne McHugh of Bruce and 4 grandchildren.

The family of David Stevens will receive friends from 4 PM until 7 PM on Monday, February 5th, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.

