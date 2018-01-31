David F. Stevens
David F. Stevens, 89 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, January 30th at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife Louise, 2 sons, Craig and Arnold both of Bruce, 1 daughter, Anne McHugh of Bruce and 4 grandchildren.
The family of David Stevens will receive friends from 4 PM until 7 PM on Monday, February 5th, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.
