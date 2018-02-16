Daniel C. Goin
Daniel C. Goin, 54 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, February 13th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by 5 brothers Larry of Chandler, AZ, Charles of Ladysmith, Jim of Roberts, Gene of Couderay, and Dennis of Cadott; 2 sisters Linda Debner of Chetek and Beverly Jones of Wenatchee, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Daniel Goin will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 23rd at the Weyerhaeuser United Methodist Church with Reverand Mark Bartlett officiating. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
