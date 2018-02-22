Charles “Chuck” Whittenberger, 78, of Ladysmith passed away at his home on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chuck is survived by 4 children Linda Volkman of Clarksville, TN, Russ Whittenberger of Ladysmith, Brian Whittenberger of Osceola, and Bob Whittenberger of St. Criox Falls; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchilren.

There will be a visitation for Chuck Whittenberger at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Monday, February 26th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm with a full Catholic funeral service beginning at 4:00pm. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.