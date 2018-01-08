Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Marquette Hosts Seton Hall In Big East Clash

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette Golden Eagles try to get back on the winning track at home tonight (Tuesday night), but it won’t be an easy job. Number-13 Seton Hall is riding a five-game winning streak. The Pirates took two of the three meetings between the two teams last year and they come in to this game with a 14-2 record, 3-0 in Big East play. Marquette is led by Markus Howard, last week’s National Division One and Big East Player of the Week after averaging 44.5 points and five rebounds in two games. The Golden Eagles carry an 11-5 record, 2-2 in conference play. Game time at the B-M-O Harris Bradley Center is 8:00 p-m.

>>Pacers Paste Milwaukee 109-96

(Indianapolis, IN) — A run of 20 straight points by the Indianapolis Pacers in the first period put their game with Milwaukee out of reach quickly. The Bucks trailed by as many as 27 points in the 109-96 loss Monday night. Indy led at half 64-38. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored fewer than 20 points for just the second time all season, finishing with 17. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 19. Milwaukee was plagued by turnovers and poor shooting while watching its record drop to 21-18. The Bucks host the Orlando Magic tomorrow (Wednesday) night at 7:00 p-m.

>>Packers Make It Official: Gutekunst Is GM

(Green Bay, WI) — By the time the Green Bay Packers made the formal announcement Monday, the team’s decision was well-known. Brian Gutekunst has been promoted to general manager, taking Ted Thompson’s place. In an effort to keep him on board, one of the other top choices for the job, Russ Ball, was promoted to executive vice president, director of football operations. Gutekunst thanked Thompson, calling him his mentor. In an organizational change, Gutekunst, Ball and head coach Mike McCarthy will report directly to team President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy.

>>Bucks: New Situation for Kilpatrick

(Indianapolis, IN) — Milwaukee guard Sean Kilpatrick scored seven points in his first game under a guaranteed N-B-A contract Monday night after the Bucks did some roster-shuffling Sunday. Kilpatrick has been with the team since December 18th, but that was on a two-way contract — meaning he could be shipped out at any time. Kilpatrick says you wake up in the morning with a different outlook. The U-Conn grad has played in 21 games, averaging five points and two rebounds so far.

>>Brewers Sign Catcher Bethancourt

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed catcher Christian Bethancourt to a minor-league contract, inviting him to spring training. Bethancourt has serving as a two-way player — catcher and pitcher — for the Padres, without much success in either role. He has hit .225 the last two seasons, while giving up six earne