Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

Packers Choose Gutekunst For New GM

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have chosen another general manager with a background in scouting and player personnel. Several N-F-L sources are reporting Brian Gutekunst will be promoted to the position previously held by Ted Thompson. Gutekunst had traveled to Houston to interview for the G-M job with the Texans, but that interview was called off when he accepted the Packers position Sunday. The 44-year-old executive is entering his 20th year in the N-F-L, starting under Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf in 1997. Other than a year as a scouting assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, Gutenkunst has been with Green Bay ever since.

Philbin Returning To McCarthy's Coaching Staff With Packers

(Green Bay, WI) — His formal job title hasn’t been decided yet, but Joe Philbin is returning to the Green Bay Packers. Philbin was offensive line coach and offensive coordinator for Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy for six years. An N-F-L source confirmed the signing of the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins over the weekend. He had served as assistant head coach of the Indianapolis Colts the last two seasons.

Wisconsin Basketball Plays At Nebraska

(Lincoln, NE) — Both teams will be trying to bounce back from a defeat when the Wisconsin Badgers travel to Nebraska for a Big Ten Conference game tonight. The 9-8 Badgers lost to Rutgers on the road Saturday, while the 11-6 Cornhuskers dropped a 74-62 decision at Purdue. Nebraska is 8-1 on its home court, while Wisconsin has managed just one victory in four true road games. James Palmer Junior leads Nebraska in scoring with 15-point-six points-a-game. Isaac Copeland is averaging a team-leading six-and-a-half rebounds-a-game. Tip-off is at 7:30 p-m in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Bucks Make Roster Moves Before Monday Game Against Indy

(Milwaukee, WI) — It was a day off on the N-B-A schedule, but pretty busy for the Milwaukee front office. The Bucks finalized the release of guard DeAndre Liggins, then transferred forward Joel Bolomboy from his two-way contract to an N-B-A contract. Guard Xavier Munford was given that two-way contract after averaging 24 points-a-game for the G-League Wisconsin Herd. A few hours after completing those transactions, the Bucks signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a guaranteed N-B-A contact and waived Bolomboy.

Winless Weekend: Badgers Lose Shootout To Penn State

(State College, PA) — The Penn State Nittany Lions got the extra point by winning a shootout against Wisconsin Saturday night. The Badger men got goals from Sean Dhooghe and Peter Tischke in the third period to wipe out a two-goal deficit. U-W killed penalties in the third period and overtime, to keep the score tied at 3-3. A shot by Trent Frederic in the final minute of O-T hit the right post, cost Wisconsin the win. The Badgers return to action Friday against Michigan State at the Kohl Center, looking for their first victory since December 2nd.