Wisconsin Sports 1-5

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

>>Antetokounmpo Leads NBA All-Star Totals

(New York, NY)  —  Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leading vote-getter for the N-B-A All-Star game after the first 12 days of fan voting.  Antetokounmpo is averaging just over 29 points, nearly 10-and-a-half rebounds and four-point-seven assists-a-game.  At 863-thousand-416 votes, he leads perennial All-Star LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers by a little over 73-hundred votes for the game coming up February 18th in Los Angeles.  Starters for that game will be announced January 18th.  Voting ends on the 15th.

 

>>Packers Coach McCarthy Needs More Talent To Work With

(Green Bay, WI)  —  The request was hidden in the answers from Packers coach Mike McCarthy at his Thursday news conference.  If Green Bay is to get back to the big game, McCarthy needs more good players, a deeper bench.  The first 22 players for the Packers were pretty strong in the 2017 and things looked good — until they started getting hurt.  Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ play has covered up a lot of team weaknesses.  McCarthy hasn’t said it, but he is re-shaping his coaching staff and now he wants the new general manager to change the team’s approach to filling its bench, signing a few free agents and quit letting team leaders like Julius Peppers, T.J. Lang and Micah Hyde go elsewhere.

 

>>Panthers Drop Road Game At Youngstown State 72-63

(Youngstown, OH)  —  The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers wiped out a big first-half deficit, but couldn’t come back a second time in the second half, dropping a 72-63 decision to Youngstown State Thursday night.  Jeremiah Bell topped Panther scoring with 24 points.  Milwaukee’s record falls to .500 at 8-8.  Youngstown State came into the game with a 3-11 overall record, but the Penguins have now won their first two Horizon League decisions.  Cameron Morse led the winners with 25 points.  Milwaukee plays at Cleveland State tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.

 

>>Small’s Career-High 30 Not Enough To Avoid 80-79 Loss At Cleveland

(Cleveland, OH)  —  Khalil Small scored a career-high 30 points in the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s 80-79 loss at Cleveland State Thursday night.  Kameron Hankerson’s shot was blocked at the buzzer as the Phoenix tried to grab the win.  Small became the 28th Green Bay player to score one-thousand career points.  The Phoenix stay in Ohio for a Saturday night game at Youngstown State.  A second straight Horizon League defeat drops the Green Bay overall record to 7-11, including 2-2 in league games.

 

>>Budmayr Hired As Badgers Quarterbacks Coach

(Madison, WI)  —  As expected, the University of Wisconsin has promoted offensive quality control assistant Jon Budmayr to quarterbacks coach.  Budmayr was installed as a favorite for a new position on coach Paul Chryst’s staff after the N-C-A-A approved an extra assistant for F-B-S programs in a vote last April.  The Badgers are still looking for another coach after the departure of outside linebackers coach Tim Tibesar.  Budmayr will be working with a talent-filled crew of quarterbacks, led by junior Alex Hornibrook who just finished an impressive 2017 season.

 

  • Edward A. Velie January 4, 2018
    Edward A. Velie, 89, of Holcombe, passed away Wednesday, January 3rd at the Cornell Area Care Center with his family at his side. Edward was born on September 13th, 1928 to Oscar and Florence (Goebel) Velie in Omro, WI. Edward was united in marriage to June Anderson on June 13th, 1953 in St. Cloud, MN. […]
  • Renee M. Lampman January 4, 2018
    Renee M. Lampman, 91 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Jan. 2nd, at Lake Manor.  She is survived by her brother, John Lampman of Menomonie, nieces and nephews. Memorial services for Renee Lampman will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, Jan. 10th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating.  Burial will […]
