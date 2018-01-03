Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers: GM Interviews Starting

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers will start the search for a new general manager with in-house interviews first. Team president and C-E-O Mark Murphy is looking for a replacement for longtime G-M Ted Thompson. Interviewing today are expected to be director of football operations Eliot Wolf, director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst and vice president of football administration Russ Ball. Thompson is staying with the team. He is continue to break down tape and scout prospects, but will no longer make decisions in the personnel department.

>>Howard Scores 52 As Marquette Edges Providence In OT 95-90

(Providence, RI) — Sophomore guard Markus Howard scored 42 of his school-record 52 points in the second half as Marquette snatched a road victory in Providence Wednesday night, 95-90. Howard tied a record with 11 3-pointers in the overtime win. The Golden Eagles improve to 11-4, including two wins in three Big East Conference games. The Friars held a 79-73 lead with 1:17 remaining, even though the team’s top scorer was sidelined with a stomach bug. Howard scored his team’s last six points to send the game into an extra frame. Sophomore Sam Hauser’s 3-pointer sealed the win. The Golden Eagles return to action Saturday at Villanova.

>>Bucks Hold Big Lead Most Of The Way, Beat Pacers 122-101

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks hit almost 59 percent of their shots in a 122-101 romp over Indianapolis at home Wednesday night. The lead was so big leading scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo spent the fourth period on the bench. The Greek Freak scored 31 and Khris Middleton added 27. Reserve Malcolm Brogdon was the only Bucks player to log more than 30 minutes of court time. Indianapolis lost its fifth game in-a-row. The Bucks are quickly back in action tomorrow (Friday) night at home against the Toronto Raptors.

>>2nd Packers Coordinator Deposed

(Green Bay, WI) — It’s possible Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett will remain with the team next season, but it will be in a different position. Multiple sources are reporting coach Mike McCarthy has decided to hire a new offensive leader. Bennett has been a coach with the Packers for 16 seasons, serving as offensive coordinator the last two. Two N-F-L sources say quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt’s contract won’t be extended, despite his close relationship with two-time M-V-P Aaron Rodgers.

>>New UW Student Practicing With Team, But No Promises From Coach

(Madison, WI) — A 21-year-old forward from Stockholm has been practicing with the Wisconsin men’s hockey team for just over a week, but he doesn’t have any guarantees from coach Tony Granato. Oscar Skiold enrolled for the spring semester to try to earn a place on the U-W roster. Skiold played the last two seasons for the Jersey Hitmen of the junior-level U-S Premier Hockey League. The Badgers are ranked 15th in this week’s U-S-C-H-O-dot-com Division I men’s poll. They play a weekend series at Penn State starting tomorrow (Friday) night.