Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Favre: Only Way To Make Football Safe — Don’t Play

(Atlanta, GA) — Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says things are moving in the right direction with the N-F-L instituting a concussion protocol. During a C-N-N interview the former Packer signal-caller was asked how football can be made safer and his answer was blunt. Favre says there is only one way to make the game safer and avoid concussion and other brain injury problems — don’t play. He thinks concussions will continue to be a serious issue because players will keep getting faster and stronger, meaning more violent collisions.

>>Mayor, Police Chief Deny Special Treatment For Bucks Player

(Milwaukee, WI) — A spokesperson for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett denies an alderman’s allegation that he ordered Bucks player Sterling Brown not be charged. He had been arrested and tased during a confrontation over a parking violation. Alderman Bob Donovan made the claim Tuesday, the day after police announced Brown wouldn’t face charges. Donovan said sources told him Barrett made the demand after seeing the video. Barrett’s spokesperson says the mayor hasn’t seen the video. Police Chief Ed Flynn also disputed Donovan’s version of events.

>>Marquette Hosts Butler, Trying To Get Back On The Winning Track

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette Golden Eagles could improve their N-C-A-A tournament chances will a home victory over Butler tonight. The Eagles are 13-8 overall and could use a quality win against a 15-7 Butler team. The Bulldogs beat Marquette January 12th in Indianapolis 93-84. Since then, the Eagles dispatched DePaul easily, but dropped games against top-rated Xavier and Villanova. Tip-off tonight at the B-M-O Harris Bradley Center is scheduled for 8:00 p-m. Marquette is 9-4 on its home court, averaging nearly 17 points-a-game more offense than on the road.

>>Former Badger Coach Gets $12M Buyout From Arkansas

(Fayetteville, AR) — The Razorback Foundation has announced former Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema will get a buyout of nearly 12-million dollars after his firing last November. He will be on the university payroll through the 2020 calendar year at a rate of 320-thousand dollars-a-month. The Razorbacks were 4-8 last season and the former Wisconsin coach was 29-34 during his five seasons in Fayetteville. Bielema will be paid more than three-point-eight-million dollars-a-year during the payout period — making him one of the highest-paid college coaches, even though he won’t be on the sidelines.

>>Two Badger Hockey Players Honored

(Madison, WI) — University of Wisconsin forward Ryan Wagner has been named the Big Ten Conference star of the week. Wagner led all conference scorers with four points last weekend. He had a short-handed goal and three assists in the series against Penn State, earning a conference honor for the second time during his Badger career. He joined Badger women’s hockey forward Maddie Rowe in receiving an acknowledgement. Rowe was named W-C-H-A offensive player of the week after scoring two goals and contributing three points in a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State. The Badger men play at Michigan this weekend, while the top-ranked women are at Ohio State.