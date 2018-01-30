Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Nebraska Wins At Kohl Center For 1st Time 74-63

(Madison, WI) — A 20-3 run in the second half was all the Nebraska Cornhuskers needed to claim their first victory on Wisconsin’s home court. The Huskers won 74-63 Tuesday night despite an impressive performance by junior Ethan Happ of the Badgers. Happ had his 10th double-double of the season with 25 points and 11 rebounds. He also had six assists and blocked four shots. James Palmer Junior scored 21 of his game-high 28 points for Nebraska after intermission. A dunk by Khalil Iverson gave the Badgers a 55-44 lead with 10 minutes left. Nebraska outscored the Badgers 30-8 the rest of the way. Wisconsin returns to action Thursday at home against Northwestern.

>>Bucks Start To Look Like An Eastern Conference Contender

(Milwaukee, WI) — A 107-95 win over Philadelphia and the impending return of Jabari Parker combine to make the immediate future look pretty good for the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and had 18 rebounds in the Bucks’ fourth straight win. Parker is back Friday. It didn’t hurt the surging home team that All-Star center Joel Embiid was held out of the game and the 76ers missed 24-of-26 3-point attempts. Dario Saric led Philadelphia with 19 points. Milwaukee goes for five wins in a row Thursday at Minnesota.

>>Parker Cleared To Return To Action For Milwaukee Bucks

(Milwaukee, WI) — Things are falling into place for the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks. They’ve won four straight games and forward Jabari Parker has been cleared to return to the court for Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks. He’s been building stamina, but his minutes will be limited at first. Parker was scoring 20 points-a-game, with six rebounds-a-game, when he tore his left A-C-L against the Miami Heat. The team had said it would take him a year to return and February 2nd is just six days short of a year since the injury.

>>Brewers Sign Another Pitcher For the Bullpen

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have reached a contract agreement with veteran reliever Matt Albers. The 35-year-old right hander still has to pass a physical exam for the deal to be final. Despite his age, Albers had one of the strongest seasons of his 12-year career in 2017, compiling a 7-2 record and a 1.62 earned run average. Published reports indicate the deal is for two years and about five-million dollars. Albers joins lefty Boone Logan as a new face for the bullpen.

>>Panthers Winning Streak Snapped In 74-56 Loss To UIC

(Milwaukee, WI) — Shots by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee were off-target most of the night in a 74-56 loss to Illinois-Chicago, ending a three-game Panther winning streak. They hit just 35 percent and didn’t have a field goal in the final seven minutes of the Horizon League contest. Milwaukee’s record falls to 12-13, including 5-7 in conference games. Jeremiah Bell led Panther scoring with 17 — 15 in the first half. Bryce Nze had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Milwaukee hosts U-W-Green Bay Friday night.