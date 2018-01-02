Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Badgers Keep Winning Despite Another Injured Guard 71-61

(Madison, WI) — Junior Ethan Happ scored 28 points as Wisconsin ran its winning streak to five games-in-a-row Tuesday night 71-61. The Badgers have beaten Indiana 16 straight times at the Kohl Center. Happ had nine rebounds, four steals, four assists and two blocks, while another Wisconsin guard was sidelined by injury. Starter Brevin Pritzl missed the Big Ten Conference game with a head injury. Freshman guard Brad Davison had 14 points for Wisconsin. Collin Hartmann came off the bench to lead the Hoosiers with 18. The Badgers start a three-game road trip at Rutgers Friday.

>>UW LB Edwards To Return For Senior Season

(Madison, WI) — Inside linebacker T.J. Edwards says he will return to the University of Wisconsin for his senior season. Edwards made that announcement on Twitter after the N-F-L Draft Advisory Board gave him what is called a “come-back-to-school” grade. Of the four Wisconsin players who sought advice about turning pro early, Edwards and right guard Beau Benzschawel are staying in college, cornerback Nick Nelson will enter the draft and left tackle Michael Deiter hasn’t decided yet. Dieter apparently did receive a return-to-school grade. He has until January 15th to declare for the draft.

>>Packers Board May Have Pushed For Thompson’s Re-Assignment

(Green Bay, WI) — Published reports suggest the Green Bay Packers board of director pushed for the reassignment of general manager Ted Thompson. Among the concerns — the 64-year-old executive’s health. Hall of Fame Packers beat writer Bob McGinn says the 45-member board asked the team to end Thompson’s tenure as G-M after a disappointing 7-9 season which has cost defensive coordinator Dom Capers and two assistants their jobs, so far. Packers team president and C-E-O Mark Murphy disputes the report. Coach Mike McCarthy received a one-year extension to his contract, which was announced Tuesday.

>>Brewers Righty Nelson Optimistic About Recovery

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Brewers right hander Jimmy Nelson says he’s sure the team would have made the playoffs last summer if he hadn’t injured his shoulder. The 28-year-old starter needed surgery after suffering a torn labrum during a game in Chicago September 8th. He was 12-6 at the time, with a 3.49 E-R-A and 199 strikeouts. The Brewers missed making the post-season by one game. Nelson appeared on the M-L-B Network’s “Hot Stove” show Tuesday. He is expected to miss a good portion of the first half of the upcoming major league season.

>>Other Factors Will Determine If Marquette Skater Makes Olympics

(Milwaukee, WI) — Other countries would have to decline spots in the Winter Olympics for Marquette student Emery Lehman to make it to South Korea. If Russian skaters aren’t allowed to compete, that could have the same effect. Lehman won the men’s five-thousand meters on the opening day of the U-S Olympic long-track speed-skating trials at the Pettit National Ice Center Tuesday. Lehman was a 2014 Olympian. Carlijn Schoutens did qualify for the women’s three-thousand Tuesday. The U-S team qualified one spot in that event.