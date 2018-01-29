mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Wisconsin Sports 1-29

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

>>No. 1-Ranked Villanova Narrowly Avoids Another Upset At Marquette

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  The number-one ranked Villanova Wildcats just barely dodged a second straight upset loss at Marquette with an 85-82 victory Sunday.  Bolstered by a loud crowd at the Bradley Center, the Golden Eagles kept the pressure on throughout the Big East Conference game.  Marquette upset Villanova at home last year.  Guard Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points to lead Marquette, including a clutch 3-pointer with 90 seconds left that cut the ‘Nova lead to three, 83-80.  Foul trouble kept Big East leading scorer Markus Howard on the bench and he was held to 13 points.  Marquette is back in action Wednesday at home against Butler.

 

>>Prunty Remains Unbeaten As Interim Bucks Coach With 110-96 Win

(Chicago, IL)  —  Interim coach Joe Prunty still hasn’t lost while leading the Milwaukee Bucks.  His team hit 53 percent from the floor Sunday while defeating Chicago at the United Center 110-96.  It was the fourth straight defeat for Chicago.  Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.  Khris Middleton was good for 20 points and seven rebounds.  Milwaukee was playing without guard Malcolm Brogdon for a second straight game.  The Bucks will host Philadelphia (tonight) Monday.

 

>>Braun:  Would Be Willing To Play 1st Or 2nd Base

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  A trade for Christian Yelich and the free-agent signing of Lorenzo Cain sets up a logjam in the Milwaukee Brewers outfield.  That has slugger Ryan Braun saying he’s willing to move to the infield to make room.  Braun was quoted Sunday as saying he’d be open to a switch from left field to first base — or, even to second base.  Braun was a third baseman as a rookie and his fielding metrics weren’t very strong, but he did play shortstop in college for the University of Miami.  Speculation is, the Brewers will deal some of their outfield surplus for a needed starting pitcher, but there are no rumors about any transactions like that right now.

 

(From Saturday)
>> Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Scores 3 Goals In 3rd Period Again

(Madison, WI)  —  The Wisconsin men’s hockey team trailed by two goals, twice, before rallying to tie Penn State 4-4 Saturday night.  The Badgers won the shootout to earn the extra point in the Big Ten standings.  For a second straight night, Wisconsin closed with a rush, scoring three goals in the third period by JD Greenway, Linus Weissbach and Max Zimmer.  Weissbach had the only goal in the three-round shootout.  Sophomore goaltender Jack Berry had 32 saves.  Ryan Wagner had a short-handed goal in the second period.  The Badgers travel to Michigan for a weekend series starting Friday.

 

