Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Make Two Big Moves

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers made two major moves toward becoming a legitimate challenger for the National League Central Division title Thursday. They reportedly signed free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a five-year, 80-million dollar contact, after trading four prospects for Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich. Cain is a former All-Star who has played in two World Series with the Kansas City Royals. He hit .300 last year with 15 homes runs and 26 stolen bases. In the left-handed hitter Yelich, Milwaukee gets one of the rising stars of the National League. He hit .282 last year with 18 home runs and 81 runs batter in. The Brewers now have an excess of talented outfielders, possibly setting the stage for a trade for pitching depth.

>>Badger Basketball Searches For Road Win At Michigan State

(East Lansing, MI) — The Wisconsin Badgers face another tough road challenge with a Big Ten Conference game tonight (Friday night) at number-six Michigan State. Wisconsin hasn’t won a game at the Breslin Center in 14 years. Tip-off is at 7:00 p-m. The two teams met once last season, with the Spartans taking an 84-74 decision in East Lansing. The Badgers are playing away from home for the fifth time in the last six games. Their road record is 1-6.

>>Panthers Use Tough “D” To Beat Youngstown State 66-55

(Milwaukee, WI) — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee overcame a lot of mistakes to take an ugly 66-55 win against Youngstown State Thursday night. The Panthers missed 14 free throws and turned the ball over 18 times, but the team’s best defensive effort of the season made the difference. The Penguins were held to less than 32 percent shooting from the field. Jeremiah Bell and Bryce Nze each scored 17 points as Milwaukee improved its record to 11-12, 4-6 in the Horizon League. Cleveland State visits Panther Arena Saturday afternoon for a game starting at 1:00 p-m.

>>Phoenix Sets Record For Fewest Points Allowed In 66-44 Win

(Green Bay, WI) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has never held a Horizon League opponent to fewer points than Cleveland State scored in a 66-44 Phoenix win Thursday night. The Vikings hit just 28 percent from the field and were dominated all 40 minutes. Khalil Small scored 25 points on just 14 shots as the Green Bay record improved to 9-15. Manny Patterson had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Phoenix led at half 32-13. Youngstown State visits the Resch Center Saturday for a noon tip-off on Hall of Fame weekend.

>>Captain Curray Chooses Antetokounmpo For His Team

(San Francisco, CA) — Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for captain Steph Curry’s team at the N-B-A All-Star game next month. Curry and LeBron James are the two captains and they got to choose the rosters they will play with. It’s the first time the teams weren’t split up into East versus West. T-N-T announced the rosters Thursday. Antetokounmpo is joined in the starting lineup by Curry, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Toronto Rapters guard DeMar DeRozan and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. James’ starting lineup includes Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans.