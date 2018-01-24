Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Xavier Cranks Up Defensive Pressure, Blows Past Marquette 89-70

(Cincinnati, OH) — Eighth-ranked Xavier built a big first-half lead, then coasted to an easy 89-70 Big East Conference win over Marquette Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles are second in the nation for 3-pointers and had hit 15 in the first meeting between the two teams. Xavier held Marquette to six-of-23 shooting outside the arc this time. Markus Howard was the lone offensive threat for the Eagles most of the night, winding up with a game-high 33 points. Marquette’s record falls to 13-7, including 4-4 in conference play. The Golden Eagles host number-one Villanova Sunday.

>>Brogdon Chosen For Mountain Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Game Again

(Los Angeles, CA) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has been chosen to play in the Mountain Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game for a second straight year. Ten First- and second-year players are named to the rosters pitting the United States against players from the rest of the world. Brogdon will play for the U-S squad with teammates like Lonzo Ball of the Lakers and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics. Brogdon is averaging 13-point-seven points-a-game for the Bucks so far this season.

>>Packers McCarthy Reveals Re-Made Coaching Staff

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has made 13 changes in personnel or titles on his coaching staff. That’s the biggest shift in names and duties in his 12 years as a head coach. McCarthy has a new offensive coordinator in Joe Philbin and a new defensive coordinator in Mike Pettine — the first time he’s made changes in both those important positions in the same off-season. The only unsettled position is waiting for Darren Perry. He is considering other opportunities, but he’ll have a job on McCarthy’s staff if he wants it.

—

Offensive Coaching Staff Joe Philbin, Offensive Coordinator James Campen, Offense – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Jim Hostler, Offense – Pass Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio, Tight Ends Frank Cignetti Jr., Quarterbacks Ben Sirmans, Running Backs David Raih, Wide Receivers Jeff Blasko, Assistant Offensive Line

Defensive Coaching Staff Mike Pettine, Defensive Coordinator Winston Moss, Associate Head Coach/Linebackers Patrick Graham, Defense – Run Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Joe Whitt Jr., Defense – Pass Game Coordinator Jason Simmons, Secondary Jerry Montgomery, Defensive Line Scott McCurley, Defensive Assistant Ryan Downard, Defensive Quality Control Special Teams Coaching Staff Ron Zook, Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton, Assistant Special Teams

Strength and Conditioning Staff Mark Lovat, Strength & Conditioning Coordinator Chris Gizzi, Strength & Conditioning Assistant Thadeus Jackson, Strength & Conditioning Assistant Grant Thorne, Strength & Conditioning Assistant



>>Former Brewers Closer Hoffman Makes Hall Of Fame

(Cooperstown, NY) — Former Brewers closer Trevor Hoffman will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer. Hoffman needed 317 of the 422 votes cast and he received 337. Pitching most of his career in San Diego, the right-handed notched 601 saves — the second-most in history. Results of the 2017 Hall of Fame Class were announced Wednesday. Hoffman will be joined by Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Vladimir Guerrero.

>>Johnsonville Replaces Klement For Sausage Races

(Sheboygan Falls, WI) — Sheboygan Falls-based Johnsonville Sausage will be the new official sausage for the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2018 season. Klement Sausage announced Wednesday it was out after 25 years. Johnsonville will have its name on the five costumed runners who circle the perimeter of Miller Park during Brewers games. Klement officials said they were given no reason for the change and weren’t given an opportunity to make a counter-offer to keep the sponsorship.