Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Road Losses Pile Up For Badgers — Iowa Wins 85-67

(Iowa City, IA) — The Wisconsin Badgers lost for the sixth time in seven road games, taking an 85-67 beat-down at Iowa Tuesday night. The Hawkeyes were struggling coming into the Big Ten contest, having lost two straight and five out of their last six. Badger standout Ethan Happ was held to four points in the first half while Iowa was building a big lead. He and his teammates missed nine straight shots at one point, but Happ finished with 21 and 10 rebounds. Khalil Iverson chipped in with 17. Iowa never trailed while pushing the Badgers back below the .500 mark at 10-11, including a 3-5 record in conference games. Wisconsin travels to play Michigan State Friday.

>>2 Assistants Are Fired By Bucks

(Milwaukee, WI) — A day after head coach Jason Kidd was fired by the Milwaukee Bucks, the team relieved assistants Eric Hughes and Tim Grgurich of their duties. Kidd brought Hughes with him to Milwaukee from the Brooklyn Nets in 2014. He had been an assistant with the Toronto Raptors for six years before that. The 75-year-old Grgurich has built a strong reputation in basketball circles at both the college and pro levels. He had previously worked with the Bucks during the 2001-2002 season.

>>New Packers GM Working (For Now) With Resources Already On Hand

(Mobile, AL) — New Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has decided to keep the status quo for the next few months, using the supporting cast he already has. Gutekunst is going to fill vacancies in his department after the upcoming N-F-L Draft. He and the entire scouting staff are in Mobile, Alabama, this week watching potential draft picks get ready for the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Only former G-M Ted Thompson isn’t on hand as he prepares for the N-F-L Combine.

>>Brewers One Of Several MLB Teams In On Marlins’ Yelich

(Milwaukee, WI) — More than one Major League Baseball source is confirming the Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade offer to Miami for outfielder Christian Yelich. There is no word on what players the Brewers are offering. The reports about Yelich came two days after indications Milwaukee had made a firm offer to free agent pitcher Yu Darvish. Yelich has gone on record as saying he wants out of Miami after the team traded its two best power hitters, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna. The 26-year-old Yelich hit .282 with 18 home runs and 81 runs batted in last year.