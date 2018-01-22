Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks Backcourt Beats Suns 109-105

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee guards Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon did the scoring and played more than a little defense as the Bucks held off Phoenix Monday night 109-105. It was Milwaukee’s first game without fired head coach Jason Kidd and second straight game with All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined. Middleton scored 35 points and Brogdon made a critical steal with 40 seconds left, passing to Middleton for a jump shot from the corner and a 105-100 lead. Brogdon scored 32. Former Buck center Greg Monroe had 19 points for the Suns. Milwaukee takes a few days off, then hosts the Brooklyn Nets Friday.

>>Bucks Fire Coach Kidd, Say “Fresh Approach” Needed

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Jason Kidd after three-and-a-half seasons. General Manager Jon Horst gave Kidd credit for leading his team to a dramatic turnaround in his first season, but the Bucks are perceived to be under-achievers on the way to a 24-22 record this year, good for seventh place in the N-B-A Eastern Division. Assistant Joe Prunty will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. He won his first game in charge Monday night against Phoenix, 109-105. Kidd’s overall record with the Bucks was 139 wins and 152 losses. His team’s made the playoffs twice.

>>Badgers Continue Big Ten Road Trip At Iowa

(Iowa City, IA) — The Wisconsin Badgers travel to Iowa to play the Hawkeyes tonight in a Big Ten Conference game starting at 6:00 p-m. The youthful Badgers are playing on the road for the seventh time this season, with a record away from the Kohl Center of 1-5. The Wisconsin roster averages just over one year of college basketball playing experience. Only 20 of the 351 college basketball teams in the country are younger. Although the Badgers have beaten Iowa five out of the last six meetings, the Hawkeyes won last year in Madison. The win over Illinois last week gives Wisconsin a 10-10 record. Iowa is 10-11.

>>UW Women’s Hockey Holds On To No. 1 Ranking

(Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team remains a unanimous choice for the number-one spot in the national rankings this week. The Badgers’ first tie last weekend against Bemidji State did nothing to lower the respect they’re getting. Wisconsin’s record is 24-1-1, including 15-0-1 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings. The Badger men are still ranked number-18, despite the 5-0 shutout win over number-one Notre Dame last weekend.