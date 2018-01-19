Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Reports: Brewers Make Offer To Darvish

(Milwaukee, WI) — Several insider reports indicate the Milwaukee Brewers have made an official contract offer to free agent pitcher Yu Darvish. The hard-throwing right-hander is considered to be the best pitcher still on the market. Darvish had a 10-12 record last season with a 3.86 E-R-A while pitching for the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers have already added Yovani Gallardo and Jhoulys Chacin to their rotation, but they still need an ace to carry the load until Jimmy Nelson returns from shoulder surgery. The Rangers, Cubs, Twins and Yankees are also interested in signing Darvish.

>>Badger Men Upset No. 1 Fighting Irish 5-0

(Chicago, IL) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team finally put it all together, shutting out the number-one team in the country 5-0 Sunday at the United Center in Chicago. That ended Notre Dame’s 16-game winning streak. Sophomore goaltender Jack Berry stopped a career-high 40 shots to pick up the win. Five different Badgers scored goals in the victory, including sophomore Trent Frederic, who leads Wisconsin with 11. Wyatt Kalynuk broke the scoreless tie in the first period, then Frederic doubled the lead. Seamus Malone, Linus Weissbach and Sean Dhooghe completed the scoring. Wisconsin returns to action Friday night at home against Penn State.

>>Bucks Clinging To Playoff Qualification While Greek Freak Is Missing

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping Giannis Antetokounmpo can get back into the action tonight at home against Phoenix. He has missed his team’s last two games, including a 116-94 loss to Philadelphia Saturday which knocks the Bucks back to 8th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 29 points and nine rebounds. Milwaukee lost despite the first triple-double of Khris Middleton’s career — 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. The Bucks tied Saturday’s game late in the fourth quarter, then watched Philadelphia own the rest of the game with a 36-14 run.

>>Badger Football Assistant Could Be Head To Notre Dame

(South Bend, IN) — Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach could be headed to Notre Dame to coach the offensive line, according to several reports. Bob Bostad first came to Madison in 2006. He has coached four linemen who were named first-team All-American — tackle Gabe Carimi, center Peter Konz and guards John Moffitt and Kevin Zeitler. Another 11 linemen were named All-Big Ten. When he first joined the Badgers staff he was the run-game coordinator for five seasons and the team averaged at least 200 yards-a-game in each of those seasons.