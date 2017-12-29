Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson is expected to take an advisory role with the team after announcing his resignation Monday. Thompson turns 65 years old later this month. He has been the Packers G-M for 13 seasons. President and C-E-O Mark Murphy is expected to consider outside candidates for the important position, as well as Thompson’s top three football personnel advisers – Brian Gutekunst, Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith. Vice President of football administration and player finance Russ Ball could be a candidate. Thompson had given no indication he was thinking of stepping away and Murphy had make it clear the job was his as long as he wanted it.

>>Bucks Fall In OT At Toronto 131-127

(Toronto, ON) — The Milwaukee Bucks failed to hold a late-game lead on the road, then lost in overtime on New Year’s Day 131-127. DeMar DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points for the Toronto Raptors as they won their 12th-straight home game. Eric Bledsoe scored 11 of his team-high 29 points for the Bucks in overtime. Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 26 as the team’s brief two-game winning streak was snapped. DeRozan had made a pair of free throws with 37 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period. Matthew Dellavedova had 10 assists in a losing cause for Milwaukee. The Bucks are right back into action tomorrow (Wednesday) night at home against the Indiana Pacers.

>>Badgers Return To Big Ten Action At Home Vs. Indiana

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers bring a four-game winning streak into tonight’s (Tuesday night’s) home game against Indiana. Tip-off is at 6:00 p-m. The Hoosiers are 8-6 after winning their last two games, including a 79-51 rout of Youngstown State. Both Indiana and Wisconsin have split two conference games so far. Wisconsin is 8-7.

>>MLB Sources Say Brewers Are “In The Mix” For FA Starter Cobb

(Milwaukee, WI) — M-L-B-dot-com is reporting the Milwaukee Brewers have recently been in contact with representatives for free-agent starting pitcher Alex Cobb. The club hasn’t confirmed the contact just days after signing free agent pitchers Jhoulys Chacin and Yovani Gallardo. The 30-year-old Cobb has been with the Tampa Bay Rays for his entire major league career. He was 12-10 with a 3.66 E-R-A last season.

>>Former UW-Stout Star Killed In Costa Rican Plane Crash

(Berkeley, CA) — California-based Backroads travel has confirmed a former star basketball player at the University of Wisconsin-Stout was among the 10 Americans who died in the crash of a charter plane in Costa Rica. Thorp native Amanda Geissler worked as a guide for Backroads. She was a standout point guard at U-W-Stout from 2003-to-2007. Several of her former teammates gathered Monday to remember her. Former assistant coach Erin Sullivan says Geissler wanted to live a full life, filled with adventure. The plane went down Sunday. The other Americans who died were part of a tour organized by the Backroads company.