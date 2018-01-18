Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Starter 2nd Year In-A-Row

(Los Angeles, CA) — Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the first Buck named as a starter at the N-B-A All-Star game for two straight years since Marquis Johnson. That was 37 years ago. The N-B-A announced the two starting lineups for the game in Los Angeles Thursday. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and a little over four-and-a-half assists-a-game for the Bucks. He finished second to perennial All-Star LeBron James in the final vote tally for the Eastern Conference team.

>>Wright State Rolls Up Big Lead, Holds Off Phoenix Rally, 80-67

(Green Bay, WI) — League-leading Wright State was in control from the opening tip-off while beating the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay 80-67 Thursday night in a Horizon League contest. The Raiders built a 23-point lead before Green Bay started a comeback which fell short. Khalil Smith scored 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Phoenix. Green Bay’s record is 8-14, including 3-6 in the Horizon League. A home game against Northern Kentucky is coming up Saturday at noon.

>>Northern Kentucky Picks Up 91-64 Win At UW-Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI) — Northern Kentucky was never seriously threatened in a 91-64 runaway at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Thursday night. Drew McDonald had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the winners. Brock Stull led Milwaukee with 12 points and five assists. Northern Kentucky hit 60 percent of its shots and out-rebounded the Panthers 37-23. Milwaukee’s record falls to 9-12, including a 2-6 mark in Horizon League games. The Panthers host league-leading Wright State Saturday night.

>>Badgers Try To Bounce Back From Lopsided Loss At Purdue

(Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin needs a win when struggling Illinois visits the Kohl Center in Madison tonight. The Badgers are trying to rebound from a disappointing blow-out defeat at Purdue earlier this week. Although Wisconsin’s record is a sub-par 9-10, five of the losses have come against ranked opponents and the 78-50 defeat by the Boilermakers was the only one that was so one-sided. Turnovers and 25 percent shooting from outside the arc have hindered the Badgers recently. The imminent return of point guard D’Mitrik Trice would be a help, but the team hasn’t announced if he is available tonight.

>>Former Packer Assistants To Join Oklahoma Raiders

(Oakland, CA) — Former Green Bay Packer assistants Mike Trgovac and Edgar Bennett are joining the coaching staff of new Oakland Raiders head man John Gruden. Bennett will coach wide receivers and Trgovac will handle the Raider defensive line. This will be the first season since 1999 that Bennett hasn’t been a part of the Packers organization in some capacity. Gruden announced his full coaching staff Thursday, while Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy is expected to do that next week.