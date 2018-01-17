Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Heat Beat Bucks Again, 106-101

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Miami Heat defeated Milwaukee for the second time in four days, taking a 106-101 decision Wednesday night at the B-M-O Harris Bradley Center. A 3-pointer by Khris Middleton cut the deficit to three points with 10 seconds left, but a pair of Miami free throws sealed the win. Middleton’s 25 points led Milwaukee scoring. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22, to go with 10 rebounds and six assists. Milwaukee has lost three out of its last four games and is seventh in the East standings. The Bucks travel to Philadelphia for a game with the 76ers Saturday.

>>Brewers Reliever Jeffress Pleads Guilty To DWI

(Dallas, TX) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress was sentenced to three days in jail on a 2016 D-W-I charge. Jeffress pleaded guilty during a court appearance in Dallas earlier this week. He was given credit for time already served. Jeffress was arrested during a traffic stop August 26th, 2016. The 30-year-old pitcher returned to Milwaukee in a trade last summer. Taking the mound for the Texas Rangers and Brewers he compiled a 5-2 record with an E-R-A of 4.68.

>>Packers Promote Policy To COO, General Counsel

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers executive Ed Policy will begin his seventh season with the team as its chief operating officer and general counsel. Team President Mark Murphy announced the promotion Wednesday. Policy will take a more prominent role overseeing the business operations, including sales, marketing and human resources. He has been leading the development of Titletown, the mixed-use project on 45 acres just west of Lambeau Field. Phase One was recently opened and planning is moving forward on Phase Two.

>>Trice Practicing With UW Badgers Basketball Again

(Madison, WI) — He hasn’t been cleared to play, but sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice returned to practice with the basketball Badgers Wednesday. Trice had surgery on his right foot five weeks ago and has missed Wisconsin’s last nine games. The Badgers have struggled at times without their floor leader. If Trice doesn’t suffer a setback during today’s (Thursday’s) practice, it is possible he could return to action when Wisconsin hosts Illinois in a Big Ten Conference game Friday. He was averaging nine-point-four points-a-game when he went down, with 23 assists and only 13 turnovers in 10 games.