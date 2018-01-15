Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Marquette Has Its Way With DePaul 70-52

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette Golden Eagles built a huge lead early in the second half, then coasted to a 70-52 Big East Conference win over visiting DePaul Monday night. Six-foot-eight sophomore Sam Hauser led Marquette scoring for a second straight game with 19 points. Midway through the first half, senior Andrew Rowsey scored the two-thousandth point of his N-C-A-A career. Marquette’s record improves to 13-6, including 4-3 in the Big East. The Golden Eagles take more than a week off, before returning to action January 24th at Xavier.

>>Greek Freak Cleans The Boards In 104-95 Win At Washington

(Washington, DC) — Forward Giannis Atetokounmpo took down a career-best 20 rebounds in Milwaukee’s 104-95 win over the Washington Wizards Monday. He’s also scored a team-high 27 points. Atetokounmpo was right in the middle of things as the Bucks were scoring 11 points in a row in the final minutes to ice the win. Eric Bledsoe had 23 for Milwaukee. The Bucks have been sub-par from 3-point range this season, but they connected on half of their long shots this time. Milwaukee takes tonight off, then returns home to host the Miami Heat Wednesday.

>>Phoenix Win In-State Rivalry Game In OT 99-92

(Green Bay, WI) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay scored the last seven points of the game in overtime to beat U-W-Milwaukee 99-92 Monday night. The Panthers held some good-sized leads in the first half and the Phoenix built up a good lead a couple of times after intermission, but the teams were tied when regulation time ended. Three Phoenix players scored more than 20 points, topped by Sandy Cohen’s 29. Kameron Hankerson came off the bench to score 24. For Green Bay, Jeremiah Bell hit five-of-eight 3-pointers on the way to a 26-point night. Brock Stull had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee hosts Northern Kentucky Thursday. Green Bay is at home against Wright State.

>>DB Damarious Randall Recovering From Hand Surgery

(Green Bay, WI) — Doctors estimate it will take Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall six-to-eight weeks to recover from surgery on his hand. The injury bothered the third-year defender all season, so he had surgery Monday in New York. Randall is expected to be fully recovered by the start of the team’s official off-season program in mid-April. Last week, outside linebacker Clay Matthews had a clean-up procedure done on his knee. Both surgeries have been classified as “minor.”

>>Danica Patrick Confirms She’s Dating Packers QB

(Charlotte, NC) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been linked, romantically, with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick since the start of the year. Now, Patrick has confirmed the relationship. Both of them ended relationships in 2017 — Rodgers with actress Olivia Munn and Patrick with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Junior. Patrick tells the Associated Press she and Rodgers met at the 2012 ESPY Awards show. She’s planning to end her competitive driving career in 2018 at the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. Rodgers hasn’t officially commented on the relationship, yet.