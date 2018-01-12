Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(Miami, FL) — The Bucks were outscored by 20 in the second half as they lost to the Heat 97-79 in Miami. Giannis Antetokounmpo pumped in 22 points to pace Milwaukee, which shot just over 31 percent as a team. The Bucks have lost four of their last six contests to dip to 22-and-20 on the season. They visit the Washington Wizards today (Monday).

>>NFL Conference Championships Set

(Undated) — The A-F-C and N-F-C championship matchups are set. The New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the A-F-C Championship Game this Sunday in Foxboro. The Philadelphia Eagles will entertain the Minnesota Vikings in the N-F-C title game Sunday night. Super Bowl 52 is set for February 4th in Minneapolis.

>>College Hoops Roundup

(Undated) — In college basketball action tonight (Monday), Marquette hosts DePaul, while Milwaukee visits Green Bay. Wisconsin returns to action tomorrow night at seventh-ranked Purdue.