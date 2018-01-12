Wisconsin Sports 1-15
Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)
Blasted In Miami; At Washington Today
(Miami, FL) — The Bucks were outscored by 20 in the second half as they lost to the Heat 97-79 in Miami. Giannis Antetokounmpo pumped in 22 points to pace Milwaukee, which shot just over 31 percent as a team. The Bucks have lost four of their last six contests to dip to 22-and-20 on the season. They visit the Washington Wizards today (Monday).
>>NFL Conference Championships Set
(Undated) — The A-F-C and N-F-C championship matchups are set. The New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the A-F-C Championship Game this Sunday in Foxboro. The Philadelphia Eagles will entertain the Minnesota Vikings in the N-F-C title game Sunday night. Super Bowl 52 is set for February 4th in Minneapolis.
>>College Hoops Roundup
(Undated) — In college basketball action tonight (Monday), Marquette hosts DePaul, while Milwaukee visits Green Bay. Wisconsin returns to action tomorrow night at seventh-ranked Purdue.
- Dorothy M. Nagel January 12, 2018Dorothy M. Nagel, 95, formerly of Jump River, died Wednesday, January 10, at Country Terrace of Ladysmith under the care of Hope Hospice. She is survived by her children, John Roger (Phyllis) Nagel of Bruce, Robert (Carol) Nagel, Scott (Melanie) Nagel and Nancy (Galen) Story all of Sheldon, Laura Lynn (Richard) Culver of Pardeeville and […]
- Rusk County News January 12, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-12-18 The forecast for the next few days will be just very cold and dry. The same high pressure system will slowly move east into the start of the weekend, keeping us on the front and cold side. Today will see a return to bright sunshine all day while northwest breezes keep it […]