Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>LeBron Takes Over Top Spotting In All-Star Voting

(New York, NY) — Perennial All-Star LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers has taken over as the top vote-getter for the N-B-A All-Star game. He swept past the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo in the voting report released Thursday with a little over one-point-six million votes. Antetokounmpo trails him by about 140-thousand in Eastern Conference voting. It’s a tighter race in the West, where Stephen Curry leads Kevin Durant by 43-thousand votes. Vote totals mean a little more this year because the fan’s top choice in each conference will serve as captain and choose his starters. Voting closes at 10:59 p-m Monday night.

>>MLB Arbitration Numbers Exchanged Today

(Milwaukee, WI) — Four Milwaukee Brewers could be headed to arbitration if some last-minute maneuvering isn’t done. Closer Corey Knebel, starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson, second baseman Jonathan Villar and utility player Hernan Perez all made the league minimum, or pretty close to it, last year — so they’re due some big paydays. Knebel and Nelson can expect something close to four-million dollars when the numbers are crunched. The players always come out well in this process, even when the team’s offer is chosen. Hearings before an arbitration panel will be held next month.

>>Packers Stand Firm — No Home Games Moved Overseas

(Green Bay, WI) — The N-F-L plans to play three games in London during the 2018 season, but the green-and-gold of the Packers won’t be on the field. Team leaders say they are willing to play an international game, but they won’t give up a home game to do it. Green Bay and the Carolina Panthers are the only N-F-L teams which haven’t played an international game since they started 11 seasons ago. This year’s games in London will be the Seahawks versus the Raiders, the Eagles versus the Jaguars, and the Titans versus the Chargers — all the games in October.

>>Bucks Lose Shooting Touch, Must Figure Out Something For Warriors

(Milwaukee, WI) — Suddenly the Milwaukee Bucks can’t find the range from outside the 3-point line. With Golden State visiting the B-M-O Harris Bradley Center tonight, that could become a problem. The Bucks have connected on only 26 percent of their long shots in the last three games, four-of-19 in the win against Orlando. Golden State brings a 33-9 record into the 7:00 p-m contest, but they’re coming off a 125-106 loss Wednesday to the Clippers. That broke a five-game winning streak. This is the only trip to Milwaukee this season for Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and their teammates.

>>Badger Men’s Hockey Looks For 1st Win Of 2018

(Madison, WI) — Pennsylvania wasn’t very welcoming, so the Wisconsin men’s hockey team hopes the home ice helps when Michigan State comes to the Kohl Center. Neither team had a win last weekend. With 12 games left in the regular season, Wisconsin is tied with Minnesota in fourth place in the Big Ten Conference standings. The Badgers do hold the tie breaker. Michigan State is trying to right the ship and end a long dry spell. The Spartans have lost four-in-a-row and have won just once in the last 10 games.