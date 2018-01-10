Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks 3rd Quarter Explosion Leads To 110-103 Win At Orlando

(Orlando, FL) — The three-pointers weren’t dropping for the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, but they managed to do what contenders need to do — beat the bad teams. A big third quarter powered Milwaukee to a 110-103 win on the road at Orlando. The loss extended the Magic losing streak to six in-a-row. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points and Milwaukee put all five starters in double figures. Khris Middleton was good for another 22, to go with four assists. The Bucks built the lead to 20 points, then let the bench close out the team’s 22nd win in 40 starts. They picked up the win despite shooting 21 percent on 3-pointers, normally a big part of the offense. The season reaches the halfway point Friday night at Washington against the Wizards.

>>Last-Second Shot Gives IUPUI 72-71 Horizon League Win At Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI) — An offensive rebound and a put-back gave I-U-P-U-I a 72-71 victory at Milwaukee Wednesday night. Brett Prahl had just put the Panthers ahead with six seconds to go. On the other end of the court, Prahl had the rebound, but had the ball torn out of his hands by Evan Hall, then Hall scored the game winner at the buzzer. The referees checked the replay to make sure, then confirmed the Jaguars’ victory. Jeremiah Bell’s 21 points led the Panthers — who continue the road trip at Chicago Friday against U-I-C.

>>Phoenix Off-The-Mark Shooting Dooms UWGB in 84-73 Loss

(Chicago, IL) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay fired it up 29 times from outside the arc and connected on only seven in an 84-73 on the road against Illinois-Chicago. Four of the seven 3-pointers came in the closing minutes after the game was already decided. The Flames torched Green Bay’s defense with 58 percent shooting. Khalil Small scored 27 points in a losing cause and Sandy Cohen added 22. U-I-C started the game on a 15-2 run and controlled it most of the way. The Phoenix scored 11 points in the final three minutes, but never trimmed the deficit below nine points. Green Bay plays tomorrow (Friday) night in Indianapolis against I-U-P-U-I.

>>T Deiter Will Return For Senior Year With UW

(Madison, WI) — The decision by offensive tackle Michael Deiter to return for his senior year means Wisconsin will have 10 of its 11 starters back for the 2018 season. Dieter started all 14 games at left tackle, although he could be moved to the interior line this fall. He had been advised he likely wouldn’t be a first or second-round pick in the N-F-L Draft and Deiter made his decision official Wednesday.

>>Brewers Still Building The Bullpen

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers are adding more experience to the bullpen with the addition of relievers Boone Logan and J.J. Hoover. Logan’s signing had been announced earlier, but wasn’t official until Wednesday. The 33-year-old side-arming lefty signed a one-year deal worth two-and-a-half-million dollars, with a club option. Hoover is a 30-year-old right-handed short man who signed a minor league deal which will pay him one-point-one-million dollars if he makes the Milwaukee roster.