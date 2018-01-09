Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>McCarthy Picks Mike Pettine For Defensive Coordinator

(Green Bay, WI) — The new defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers will be former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine. Final details were hammered out Tuesday and Pettine accepted the offer from Packers coach Mike McCarthy. The choice was something of a surprise, coming after nine days of speculation. The 51-year-old Pettine has worked with some of the best defensive units in the N-F-L. From 2009 to 2012 the New York Jets ranked first, third, fifth and eighth in overall defense. In 2013 he went to Buffalo and the Bills defense ranked 10th in the league. His track record suggests Pettine will use both 3-4 and 4-3 defensive alignments which are pressure-based.

>>Badger Rallies (3) Fall Short In 63-59 Loss At Nebraska

(Lincoln, NE) — Three different times the Nebraska Cornhuskers built what looked like a comfortable lead and three times Wisconsin came back. The last comeback fell short in a 63-59 loss on the road Tuesday night. Ethan Happ had an effective performance with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Brad Davison had 15 and connected on a 3-pointer with one second left to cut the margin to 62-59. The Badgers made 10 critical turnovers and hit just five-of-19 long-range shots. The Huskers were good on 21-of-28 free throws, while Wisconsin was just four-of-10. The Badgers take a week off, then try to break the two-game losing streak at number-13 Purdue.

>>Marquette Upsets No. 13 Seton Hall 84-64

(Milwaukee, WI) — Not only did the Marquette Golden Eagles upset number-13 Seton Hall Tuesday night, they beat the Pirates by 20 points, 84-64. Andrew Rowsey did the most damage with 31 points. Sam Hauser chipped in 14 and Markus Howard had 12. The Golden Eagles set a fast pace that Seton Hall had a hard time matching. Marquette out-rebounded the visitors 38-33 in an area Seton Hall normally dominates. Seton Hall had cut the lead to one at 42-41 in the second half before Marquette scored 16 in a row, nine by Rowsey. The Eagles play at Butler Friday.

>>Bucks Take On Stumbling Magic In Orlando

(Orlando, FL) — Sterling Brown was about all Milwaukee had coming off the bench in Monday’s 109-96 loss to Indiana. The rookie scored 11 points and didn’t miss a shot. He and his teammates try to reverse a recent trend of three losses in five games against the slump-ridden Orlando Magic tonight. Orlando is 12-29, has lost five in a row and 14 out of its last 15 games. Tipoff is at 7:00 p-m Central time.