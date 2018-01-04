Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-5-18

**FRIGID AIR EASES GRIP THIS WEEKEND**

We have one more very cold day to get through before temperatures start to turn around into this weekend. Today will see more sunshine and pretty light winds. Afternoon highs will again be in the single digits. High pressure will slide over the state Friday night and then to our south and southeast into early Saturday. This will lead to one more frigid night before winds shift to a milder direction.

Saturday will start off with some sunshine but clouds will be increasing as a front slides from the Plains to the east. Winds will start to increase from the southeast and south, allowing us to warm just a bit with afternoon highs in the lower teens. Temperatures will then likely not drop more than a few degrees as it remains breezy with those clouds at night. A bit of light snow may also move into the area with a few more scattered snow showers possible on Sunday, though any accumulations will be light. Temperatures will climb higher on Sunday with highs in the upper 20’s now expected which would actually be a little above average for a change.

After hinting at the return of a colder weather pattern next week, forecast models are now singing a different tune, indicating the upper level flow will flatten out and any arctic air will remain up to the north. This means temperatures would actually stay near or above average and that is now reflected in the forecast.. so perhaps a little bit of a January thaw on the way and at the very least a needed reprieve from the frigid weather over the last few weeks.

As the front moves away early next week, the flow will shift from the northwest to the west, and the next high pressure system will arrive. This will bring a partly to mostly sunny day on Monday with highs again in the upper 20’s. The high will then start to move to our east next Tuesday and Wednesday as a storm system comes ashore along the west coast. We will stay dry both of these days with variable clouds and sun. Temperatures now look to remain near or above average with highs in the upper 20’s to around 30. By Thursday this low pressure system may begin to impact the Upper Midwest with a chance for some snow as temperatures drop just a bit.

Just after 10 AM Thursday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject advising that his wife and another vehicle were in an accident on Old 14 Road and Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. The caller advised that there were no injuries. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. After an investigation, a citation was given to a subject for failure to yield.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at 1:50 PM Thursday, from a female advising that her chimney was on fire located on Artisan Dr. Glen Flora. The caller advised that she did not see any flames but the house is filling up with smoke. She took her dogs and herself out of the house. The Hawkins Fire Department, Ladysmith ambulance and Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. Hawkins firemen were at the scene for a short time.

Thursday at 12 Noon, while on a welfare check with a subject, dispatch advised Ladysmith police that the subject had a Probation Warrant and multiple state wide warrants from Ashland, Washburn and Bayfield counties. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to the Rusk County jail for booking.

According to the Ladysmith Police log, Timothy P. Stanke, 43, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Operating without the owners consent. The report stated that he grabbed the keys to his sisters vehicle from a 61 year old male subject. Stanke was located traveling East bound through the Village of Hawkins by a Rusk County deputy.

U.S. employers added 148,000 jobs in December, a modest gain but enough to suggest the economy entered the new year with solid momentum.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate remained 4.1 percent for a third straight month, the lowest since 2000.

Employers added nearly 2.1 million jobs last year, enough to lower the unemployment rate from 4.7 percent a year ago. Still, average job gains have slowed to 171,000 this year from a peak of 250,000 in 2014. That typically happens when the unemployment falls to ultra-low levels and fewer people are available to be hired.

While modest, the job gains underscore the economy’s continued health in its ninth year of recovery. The unemployment rate for African-Americans dropped to a record low of 6.8 percent.

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in northern Wisconsin shot and killed a man who pointed a shotgun at him.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the Forrest County deputy was on patrol Thursday morning when he ran a records check on a disabled vehicle. The check found the driver was wanted on felony warrants in Texas.

Authorities say the deputy tried to make contact with the driver when the driver pointed a shotgun at him. The deputy fired his weapon in response, killing the suspect.

The deputy was placed on standard administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. The state Division of Criminal Investigation is collecting evidence and will turn its reports over to the district attorney.

No other details were released.