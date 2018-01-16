Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-17-18

A STRETCH OF QUIET DAYS WITH RISING TEMPERATURES FOR NOW, WATCHING THE POTENTIAL FOR ANOTHER WINTER STORM THIS WEEKEND.

High pressure will be moving from our west down to our south during the day, leading to increasing breezes from the southwest. This will make it feel chilly once again but temperatures should actually rise back close to average, topping out in the low to mid 20’s. There will be plenty of sunshine by afternoon. The warm up then continues and will be most noticeable late in the week as the upper level pattern shifts and winds at the surface continue a more southwesterly flow. The next clipper will be sliding down from the northwest on Thursday but for now it looks like it will stay to our northeast. This will not only keep us dry, but it will also put us on the milder side of the track. The end result will be a partly sunny day with highs in the mid 30’s.

The mildest air is then expected to be with us Friday and into the start of the weekend. Another cold front will be to our west, keeping southwest flow into the region. Mid and high clouds will be increasing with this pattern but it will be dry with highs in the upper 30’s expected both days. A few spots to the south may reach the 40 degrees mark during the afternoons. Though some sun may still be around on Friday, it looks to be even cloudier on Saturday. For now conditions look good for ski jumping during the Silver Mine Invitational taking place Friday evening and Saturday.

These milder temperatures will lead to some compacting of the snow and a bit of melting but we will then want to pay close attention to the development and track of a bigger storm somewhere in the central U.S. This system may have its sights set on the Upper Midwest and could lead to a significant snowfall for at least a part of the region by later Sunday into Monday.

Tuesday afternoon at about 1:40 the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from an employee at Clearwater Paper on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith, that there was an electrical box fire. The Ladysmith Fire Department, Ladysmith Police, and Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. No other information was available and Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for about 90 minutes.

A male subject reported at 3:15 PM Tuesday to Rusk County authorities that somebody damaged his mailbox on County Highway D, Holcombe. No other information was available.

A Rusk County Deputy was honored Tuesday at the State Capitol as a “Hometown Hero.”

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

The State Assembly recognized Deputy Matthew Wojcik of Bruce.

Wojcik was nominated by his State Representative for his work in saving the life of a Vietnam War veteran last year. On February 25, 2017 Deputy Wojcik saw footprints in the snow heading towards a swampy area near the village of Bruce. After searching the area, he found a 71-year-old man in need of medical assistance.

Deputy Wojcik received a standing ovation from lawmakers as he accepted his award.

“I don’t know if there are very many ‘Mayberries’ left in the world, but Rusk County comes pretty darn close, even though I’m the recipient of this award I would like to thank all the heroes from our hometowns. Thank you,” said Wojcik.

The Assembly Hometown Heroes program seeks to identify and recognize individuals from around the state who give of themselves to make a difference in our communities and in the lives of those around them.

A man is charged with sexual assault of a child.

Alexander Kenealy, 18 of Hawkins, is charged with one count of first degree child sexual assault, sexual contact with a child younger than 13.

According to a criminal complaint, in October 2016, the victim’s mother made contact with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department regarding a possible sexual assault.

The victim was interviewed by investigators the following month and it was determined Kenealy sexually assaulted the victim. When investigators interviewed Kenealy, he admitted to the assault.

His initial court appearance is scheduled in March.

(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire police say a standoff at a mobile home park ended Tuesday at 5:30 p-m after several hours. Police were called to the location about a fight involving several people. Other residents of the Maples Mobile Home Park were evacuated while police tried to negotiate with the suspect who had fired a shot at them. The man’s name hasn’t been released and no injuries were reported. Police were rotating officers in and out of the park so they could stay warm. A city bus was parked nearby and used as a warming facility in the bitter-cold temperatures.

(Racine, WI) — Some health officials say the current flu outbreak is the most widespread problem they have ever experienced. Wisconsin State Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Tom Haupt says all 50 states are being hit and that “has never happened before.” In Racine, Wheaton Franciscan All Saints Hospital has handled 650 flu cases since last fall. That is double the number the hospital had seen at this time last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 20 pediatric deaths have been reported in this flu epidemic. None of those were in Wisconsin.

The first case of chronic wasting disease has been found in Milwaukee County.

The Department of Natural Resources says the disease was found in a 4-year-old deer in West Allis. The discovery in the state’s most populous county comes 16 years after the fatal wildlife disease was first found in Wisconsin.

The DNR says it will survey other deer within a 10-mile radius to determine if others have been infected. A three-year ban against baiting or feeding deer in Milwaukee County takes effect Feb 1.

CWD has affected 46 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, meaning there have been reported cases of the disease or infected deer have been found close to their borders.