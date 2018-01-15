Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-16-18

A STRETCH OF QUIET DAYS WITH RISING TEMPERATURES FOR NOW, WATCHING THE POTENTIAL FOR ANOTHER WINTER STORM THIS WEEKEND.

The trough which brought the snow Sunday and Monday is beginning to move eastward, but temperatures today will remain cool. Highs this afternoon will remain in the teens, about ten degrees below average for this time of year. A light breeze will be around so chill values will remain near or below zero. Clouds will be giving way to some sunshine with a partly cloudy sky going into the night. This should be the last of the really cold nights for a while with readings dropping down a bit below zero.

High pressure will be moving from our west down to our south tomorrow, leading to increasing breezes. This will keep it feeling colder but temperatures should be able to rise back close to average, getting into the low 20’s. The day will be partly to mostly sunny. The warm up then continues and will be most noticeable late in the week as the upper level pattern shifts and winds at the surface become more southwesterly. The next clipper will be sliding down from the northwest on Thursday but is forecast to stay to our north which will keep us dry and it will also put us on the milder side of the track. The end result will be a partly sunny and breezy day with highs in the low 30’s.

The mildest air is then expected to be with us Friday and into the start of the weekend. Another cold front will be to our west, keeping southwest flow into the region. Mid and high clouds will be increasing with this pattern but it will be dry with highs in the mid 30’s expected both days. Though some sun may still be around on Friday, it looks to be even cloudier on Saturday. These temperatures will lead to some compacting of the snow and a bit of melting but we will then want to pay close attention to the development and track of a bigger storm somewhere in the central U.S. This system may have its sights set on the Upper Midwest and could lead to a significant snowfall for at least a part of the region by later Sunday into Monday. Changes are likely in the coming days so of course it’s still way too soon to say more other than there is a chance for some snow!

Monday night just after 10 PM, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on County Highway E. Bruce. According to the report, a subject was wanted through Rusk County for child support. The deputy was in contact with the subject and was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

On January 13th, at about 1:12 AM, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received two calls reporting a domestic disturbance and shots fired at a residence on Valley Road in the Township of Lenroot. Sawyer County Deputies, assisted by the City of Hayward Police Department and the Wisconsin DNR, responded to the scene. Deputies met with the 40 year old female victim, at a location away from the residence. The victim advised that she was physically assaulted by the male suspect, identified as Andrew L. Ahrens,age 39, and that Mr. Ahrens fired a gun inside the residence after he assaulted her. The victim was not harmed by the gunshots, but did sustain injuries during the physical assault. A few minutes later, the suspect, Andrew Ahrens, called the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and advised that he would be waiting outside the residence with his hands up. Mr. Ahrens was subsequently arrested without incident. Potential criminal charges on Mr. Ahrens for Domestic Abuse Battery and Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Firearm will be forwarded to the Sawyer County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the people who were in a crash that involved a deputy. The sheriff says Evan Clark, 25, of rural Chippewa Falls and Chippewa County deputy, Jason Kestner of Chippewa Falls, were taken to a hospital after the Sunday morning crash, South of Cornell. Kestner was driving his squad at the time of the crash on Highway 27. Both were reported to have non-life threatening injuries. Kestner was released from the hospital Sunday night. The state patrol is investigating the crash.

Western Wisconsin is not escaping what has become a national epidemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this season’s version of the flu is not drastically different from past years, but health officials say it is having a different impact on people.

“The thing with this season that makes it different compared to other seasons is that it’s hitting faster. Which means we’re seeing more hospitalized cases of influenza earlier in the season than we would typically see,” said Gundersen Health System Infection Preventionist Megan Meller.

According to the CDC, Wisconsin is one of ten states plus Puerto Rico that are experiencing moderate flu activity.

27 states are experiencing what the CDC calls high activity.

Doctors say the best thing you can do to prevent yourself from catching the flu is to get a flu shot.

The Wisconsin Department of Health says that the worst of the outbreaks are occurring on the eastern side of the state, but activity continues to rise statewide.

This has been the most flu activity since 2014-15 and health officials have no timetable of when it could slow down.

“It’s anyone’s guess how long this peak will continue. Some experts are saying they’re seeing some stabilization in the numbers and so hopefully we’ll start seeing a decline in the number of cases. But it’s a wait and see kind of environment because we can’t control the flu, the flu controls itself,” said Meller.

Both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Healthcare say they have experienced a number of cases involving the flu so far this season.

In Eau Claire, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has had 21 confirmed hospitalizations and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls has seen 5.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has seen 49 flu cases in Eau Claire County and 12 hospitalizations so far in January alone.

Doctors recommend eating healthy, exercising and getting plenty of sleep to help build a strong immune system to help fight off the flu.

A Wisconsin Senate seat is up for grabs today in a special election for northwestern Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District.

Republican Representative Adam Jarchow and Somerset Democrat Patty Schachtner will go head to head on the ballot.

Wisconsin Democrats are hoping anti-Trump backlash gives them a shot to win, but President Donald Trump and Mitt Romney easily won the district in the last two elections.

A victory for Republicans would give the party a 19-13 advantage in the Senate.

This marks the first time a Democrat and Republican have faced one another in a Wisconsin election since President Trump took office.

Attorney General Brad Schimel has launched a new radio ad campaign to raise awareness of elder abuse.

The ads began airing Monday on the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association’s 200 member stations and will run until March 11. They encourage people to report suspected elder abuse in Medicaid-funded facilities and other senior facilities to the Attorney General’s Fraud and Elder Abuse hotline.

The ads are funded by a $50,000 federal grant.

Schimel said in a news release announcing the campaign that elder abuse largely goes unreported. He created a task force in August to study elder abuse and develop recommendations for solving obstacles in investigations and prosecutions as well as strengthen consumer protection for seniors.