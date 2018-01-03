Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-4-18

Arctic high pressure is centered over the Canadian border with Minnesota and North Dakotas this morning and will only slowly move east through Friday. This will lock in the cold across the Upper Midwest during this time, keeping our temperatures well below average. The sky is clear this morning with just a light northwest wind. Subsequently, temperature are in the teens below zero across Western Wisconsin. Still, with air temperatures this cold, even with a light breeze chill values feel much colder. Bundle up!

At least today and Friday will be quiet weather days with the same ridge of high pressure over the region. Winds will be light and each day will come with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain about 20 degrees below average from typical early January highs with readings in the lower single digits.

The weekend will bring changes as the high pressure weakens and moves to our east while southerly flow develops to our west. This will be in response to the arrival of a cold front in the Plains. The upper level flow will also become less amplified and the jet stream will start to flatten out some by Sunday. All of this spells a “warm up” for our part of the country. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday as southeast and south winds pick up out ahead of this next front. Temperatures will gradually rise and should make it to the lower teens by later in the day. Very little temperature drop will occur at night as winds remain along with the clouds and then will rise further through Sunday, finally getting us back to average. The day will be mostly cloudy and as this front slides through it may bring a few scattered snow showers but little more as moisture will be absent. Temperatures look to rise into the mid 20’s which will be some real relief from the frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills of recent days..

The front will then move to the east while only slightly colder air will follow into next Monday. A partly sunny sky will return with highs in the lower 20’s. Forecast models are in better agreement now that another arctic high pressure system will drop from Western Canada on into the Northern Plains early next week, bringing another shot of colder air back into the state, but not to the levels of the recent outbreaks. This will lead to highs falling back into at least the teens next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday morning at about 9:30, a male subject advised Rusk County authorities that his grandson allegedly stole his pistol and ammo from a residence on Market Road, Sheldon. According to the report, the complainant called later and advised that the grandson also took his 2003 White Dodge Durango. While a Deputy was talking to him on the phone, he received a call on his cell phone advising they found the Durango. After a few minutes a Rusk County deputy advised that he was in contact with the grandson, Adam Rosolowski. After an investigation, Rosolowski was taken into custody and charged with Felony Theft of a firearm.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at 12:35 PM Wednesday of an accident on Highway 8, Weyerhaeuser. Little information was available from the police log, but the caller reported that there was a plow truck that rolled over with unknown injuries. Rusk County deputies, Weyerhaeuser Fire Department, Ladysmith ambulance and a Ladysmith Police Officer responded to the scene. No other information was available.

Wednesday morning the principal at Ladysmith Middle/High School reported to Ladysmith Police that he was informed that a student brought Adderall to school to give to another student. According to the report, they found the medication in a 13 year old student’s locker and confiscated the medication. The suspect admitted she brought the medication to school to give to another student. The school suspended the student and is awaiting possible expulsion. The pills were disposed in the drop box at the LEC.

Just before 5 PM Wednesday, a City Officer was dispatched to a theft complaint at the American Bar on

Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, the 75 year old male complainant stated that a 28 year old male took his wallet off the bar into the bathroom, took $150 cash from it and discarded the wallet. The wallet was recovered by the complainant and asked the suspect to return his money. The suspect had left the scene prior to the officers arrival. After speaking with the individuals at the bar, the suspect came to the Police Department to give his side of the story. He emptied his pockets to show us the contents and stated that he was at the bar but did not take the money. He left after others accused him of taking the money. No arrest was made at this time and the matter will be investigated further when all parties involved are not intoxicated.

On January 3rd, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department investigators were following up on a missing person case from December 27, and rechecking the area Joseph Moen was possible last seen, when they discovered a body in the woods outside of Chetek. The body has been identified as Joseph Moen 49, of Chetek. Initial cause of death appears to be hypothermia but an autopsy is being conducted by the Barron County Medical Examiner’s office. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands approved a State Trust Fund Loan totaling $140,000 to the village of Hawkins to purchase land. Board Chair Brad Schimel and Commissioner Doug La Follette voted in favor of the loans with Commissioner Matt Adamczyk voting against them. The BCPL operates entirely on program revenue, without taxpayer money and distributes more than 96 cents of every dollar of interest earned on BCPL State Trust Fund Investments to Wisconsin’s Public schools. The 2017 earnings of $32.1 million are the sole source of state funding for k-12 public school library materials.

No winning tickets were sold for the $460 million Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers selected Wednesday night were 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42, and the Powerball number was 12.

The jackpot jumps to an estimated $550 million for Saturday’s drawing. That would make it the nation’s 8th largest lottery prize ever.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

The $550 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be almost $348 million.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game’s grand prize will be $418 million in Friday’s drawing.