Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-3-18

**TEMPERATURES TO STAY 15-20 DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE THROUGH FRIDAY**

Now that the snow from last night has exited the skies are clearing up this morning. A cold front sliding through this morning will continue to drop temperatures to around zero by sunrise. Winds are picking up as well so wind chill values will feel below zero. Watch out for some slick spots on the roads and sidewalks heading out to work and school.

The next shot of arctic air will be taking hold in the Upper Midwest today, keeping temperatures roughly 20 degrees below average through the end of this shortened work week. The next high pressure system will be sliding into the Western Plains, keeping us on the colder, front side and far enough to our west to keep the breezes going through Wednesday. At least it will be another sunny day while high temperatures only reach into the mid single digits above zero. Those breezes will keep it feeling below zero all day.

Thursday and Friday will also be quiet weather days with more sunshine likely. The breezes will be lighter as the high center slowly moves closer to us but temperatures will stay just as cold with highs in the lower single digits.

Changes are expected to arrive this weekend as the arctic high pressure system weakens some and slides to our east. A cold front will be developing in the Plains, bringing increasing southerly flow to the state by later Saturday. Clouds will be increasing during the day as temperatures rise back into the low and mid teens. The front will then arrive on Sunday with perhaps a few snow showers in the area. The most noticeable aspect of the weather will be the milder temperatures as we finally return to the more seasonable 20’s.

The forecast models quickly diverge on what may occur from this point moving forward into early next week. Some point to a milder flow generally continuing, while others show winds returning to the northwest with another shot of colder air arriving. We will just have to wait and see how the pattern unfolds but what we aren’t seeing are any significant winter systems. A few more snow showers could be around on Monday as the late weekend system moves away, followed by at least a partly sunny sky returning next Tuesday. Temperatures should drop at least a bit early next week but at this point not a return to the bitter cold we have been experiencing the last 7-10 days.

Rusk County authorities had a long and busy New Years Weekend. Late Friday morning, a female subject walked into the LEC to report a theft. The complainant advised that a car hauler trailer was stolen from a location on Solsrud Dr. Glen Flora. The theft reportedly happened a couple days ago.

Friday night at about 8:30, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a female advising of a 2 car accident on Highway 8 near Dairi Concepts near Bruce. According to the report, no injuries were reported and both vehicles were out of the roadway. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce Fire Department, and the Bruce and Ladysmith ambulances responded to the scene. The front car, a Chevy Blazer had stalled and stopped and the second vehicle hit that vehicle from behind. A Rusk County deputy attempted to locate the actual driver of the Blazer who was found at the Express Mart and a field sobriety was performed. A search of one of the vehicles was performed and a Marijuana pipe and baggy were recovered. No injuries were reported and there were no transport by ambulance.

A female subject shortly before 8 PM Saturday, advised Rusk County authorities that she was alerted by her grandchildren that their mother had been drinking and throwing/breaking items at their house on Douglas Drive, Ladysmith. Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. According to the police log, a City Officer interviewed the subject. The female subject was taken into custody.

Also Saturday night at about 8:40, a male subject advised that his sons are fighting and intoxicated at a location on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, one of them pulled a knife on the other. A City Officer and Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, one male subject was taken into custody.

Just before midnight Saturday, a Rusk County deputy mad a traffic stop on Highway 8 near County Highway W. in the Western part of the county. According to the report, after an investigation, two males were detained. One male was transported to the LEC and one male was transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available.

Early New Years morning at about 1:50 AM, a Rusk County deputy was investigating a Miscellaneous complaint at a location on County Highway VV, Sheldon. According to the report, a male subject jumped out of a vehicle and a foot pursuit took place. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and drugs were in plain view. The male subject, Justin Baker was taken into custody and at first declined a field sobriety testing. The subject then did a field sobriety and had a PBT of .175. He was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Monday morning at about 5:35 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a vehicle accident at a location on Highway 40, Bruce. According to the police log, a male subject was ejected appeared to be intoxicated and reportedly had a broken leg. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce Fire Department, Bruce and Ladysmith ambulances, and the DNR responded to the scene. The male was intoxicated and he advised that he was a passenger. Rusk County contacted Sawyer County to check a residence to see if anyone showed up as he is advising now that maybe two people were with him, a male and female. Lifelink was notified and transported the patient. No other information was available.

Tuesday morning just before 11 AM, a 911 reported a one car accident with quite a bit of damage on County Highway F, Chetek. According to the report, the driver was out of the vehicle and had some visible injuries to her hands. This was a single car rollover with very little injuries. There was no transport by the Chetek ambulance. A Rusk County deputy and the Wisconsin State Patrol were at the scene.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a residence on Highway 40, North of Bruce, just after 5 PM Tuesday, advising that there roof was on fire. According to the report, everyone was getting out of the house. The Bruce Fire Department and Radisson EMS responded to the call. There were no visible flames and a fire extinguisher was used to put it out. The Bruce firemen were at the scene for a short time.

A Chippewa Falls woman has won big in a scratch-off game.

Sharon Connell won the second top price of $200,000 playing the Big Money scratch game. She bought the ticket at the Kwik Trip on East Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

This was the last $200,000 top prize remaining in the Big Money scratch game.

The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize.

Players have until Wednesday night to spend $2 for a chance at the big prize, awarded to anyone matching five white balls drawn from one drum and a red Powerball drawn from another. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

It’s the biggest Powerball jackpot since a $758.7 million prize won last August.

The $460 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be $291 million, which would be trimmed further by taxes.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game now offers a grand prize of $418 million. The next drawing for that game is Friday.