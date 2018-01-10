Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-11-18

*WINTER STORM WARNING VALID UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY: Price and Sawyer*

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY VALID UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY: Barron, Burnett, Buffalo, Clark, Chippewa, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Houston MN, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Taylor, Vernon, Washburn, Winona MN*

Reduced visibility this morning with areas of fog, rain, freezing rain and snow. Temperatures are mainly still in the 20s and 30s but will continue to fall. Expect surfaces to become slippery, take your time while driving and be ready for slippery sidewalks and parking lots as well.

Some big changes are ahead with the arrival of a cold front. Low pressure will quickly ride up along the front from the southwest, bringing an accumulating snow to much of our area. This won’t be that strong of a system, but with a very strong temperature gradient setting up along the front this will develop the majority of the expected precipitation. This will initially be in the form of rain or a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain but a fairly quick transition to snow is likely. Snow chances will remain high through the day but it’s possible we may see it let up at times. As far as accumulations are concerned, there is likely to be a narrow band of 4-6″ which is currently forecast to stretch from around the Phillips area, southwest through Augusta and Independence. Either side of this band amounts will drop off and some places on the edges may only see an inch or two at most. In the end, this will not be a major storm, but it will bring the most snow some of these areas have seen so far this cold season. The combination of a little ice, accumulating snow, reduced visibility and blowing snow will make for some challenging driving conditions so regardless of where the heaviest snow falls, slow and slippery travel is likely through the day. Plan accordingly!

This system will exit this evening with even some clearing forecast through the night as the next arctic high pressure system dives out of Canada and into the Northern Plains. Temperatures will be dropping below zero followed by a much colder day on Friday. The work week will finish up with plenty of sunshine and breezes that will make it feel sub-zero all day, with highs near 10 above.

This next weekend will only get colder with this large high center just to our west. This will be similar to the previous bitter cold pattern we endured through the holidays with well below zero nights and daytime highs only in the single digits both Saturday and Sunday. After seeing plenty of sun on Saturday, clouds look to return on Sunday as a clipper system approaches from the northwest. Current timing brings some light snow into our area by late in the day and at night with perhaps a few inches of accumulation possible, while a mix of sun and clouds return next Monday. Temperatures look to remain 15-20 degrees below average through next Tuesday before some warming during the second half of the week.

Wednesday morning at about 9:30, a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that someone damaged her mail box located on West Baker Avenue, Ladysmith Tuesday night. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy spoke with the female who advised that she would like for me to try and find out who did it so that they could pay for the mail box. There were pieces of the vehicle in the yard. The pieces to the vehicle were picked up and the deputy will attempt to locate the vehicle that struck the mail box.

Gov. Scott Walker announced Wednesday that local governments received quarterly payments this week totaling $118,205,118 for General Transportation Aids, Connecting Highway Aids, and Expressway Policing Aids from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In 2018, local governments will receive $40 million more than last year in General Transportation Aids. Rusk County in 2017 received $574,986 in General Transportation Aids. The first quarterly payment for Rusk County will be $165,308. The City of Ladysmith last year received $214,261 in General Transportation Aids and $23,313 in Connecting Highway Aids. This month Ladysmith will receive $59,017 in General Transportation Aids and $5,860 in Connecting Highway Aids. General Transportation Aids help defray the costs of constructing, maintaining. And operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways and within municipalities.

Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.

The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.

The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.