Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-10-18

After a brief mild stretch with early spring-like temperatures, Mother Nature is ready to do an about-face that will quickly put us back into winter mode. We are going to be watching the progress of a cold front through the Plains Wednesday with a low pressure system developing further south in the Kansas area. This low will be quickly riding up to the northeast Wednesday night and Thursday, sliding by just to our east. Moisture will be increasing from the south through the day Wednesday, leading to the development of rain in the Chippewa Valley and a wintry mix with some ice on the northern edge. As colder air arrives through the night, this will change to snow from northwest to southeast, reaching the Eau Claire area by around daybreak. Snow is then likely to fall through the day, before exiting by later in the afternoon.

As it stands now, winter weather advisories are in effect from 12 am until 6 pm Thursday for Burnett, Polk, Price, Sawyer and Washburn county along with much of Eastern Minnesota.. A winter storm watch is also in effect from 12 am until 6 pm Thursday for the following local counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, and St. Croix. Further south it will likely be more rain with minor snow accumulations currently expected. The current snow potential is for a large area of 1-3″ with a 3-6+” swath through the Chippewa Valley. This is still subject to change as the forecast models could still shift this heavier band a bit further north or south, so it’s a forecast you will want to check in on as we get closer to its arrival.

Regardless of total accumulations, extra caution will be required when traveling overnight Wednesday through Thursday as slick roads with ice and snow accumulations are likely. Temperatures will be dropping from the 20’s down into the teens through the day while winds will also be increasing Thursday, dropping visibility and lead to blowing snow, another travel hazard.

Once this system departs, arctic air really takes hold and we are facing another stretch of very cold weather that will continue through this next weekend.

The Wisconsin State Assembly will recognize Deputy Matthew Wojcik from Bruce, Wisconsin as a “Hometown Hero” at the upcoming Assembly session on Jan. 16.

Wojcik, a Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy, was nominated by his State Representative, James Edming (R-Glen Flora), for his work in saving the life of a Vietnam War Veteran early last year. During his early morning patrol on February 25, 2017, Deputy Wojcik observed footprints in the snow heading towards a swampy area near the Village of Bruce. By following his instincts and searching the area, he discovered a 71-year-old man in desperate need of medical assistance.

Thanks to Deputy Wojcik’s quick actions, the individual, a decorated Vietnam War Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was able to receive the crucial medical treatment he needed for frostbite, hypothermia, and mental health issues. In a press release, Rep. Jim Steineke

said Deputy Wojcik’s commitment to his community and Rusk County as a whole makes him deserving of the Assembly Hometown Hero Award.

Tuesday afternoon at about 3:40 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a fire call at a location on Lincoln Road, Bruce. According to the report, a vehicle was on fire by the weigh scale. The Bruce Fire Department was called and were at the scene for about 30 minutes. No other information was available.

About a half hour later, the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising that the Chetek Fire Department was at a fire at a location on County Highway D. Chetek. This was a possible rekindle from an earlier fire. According to the report, Barron County advised Chetek Fire Department requested a Rusk County deputy to go to the scene. The Chetek Fire Department was at the scene for about a half hour.

Tuesday night at about 11:30, while on patrol a City Officer observed a vehicle operating without any lights during the hours of darkness. A traffic stop was made and the driver was identified as Kim Russell Turnquist. Turnquist advised he forgot to turn his lights on after leaving Walmart. After an investigation, it was found that he had an active warrant from Dunn County. Turnquist was arrested and he was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A legislative committee is set to take comments on a Republican bill that would end the state’s efforts to manage wolves.

The Assembly’s natural resources committee was set to hold what promises to be a charged public hearing on the measure Wednesday.

The bill would prohibit the Department of Natural Resources from spending any money to manage wolves other than to reimburse people for depredation. State law enforcement officers would be barred from enforcing any federal or state law relating to wolf management or that prohibits killing wolves.

Wisconsin wolves are on the federal endangered species list. The bill would be void if President Donald Trump’s administration removes them from the list.

Conservationists warn the bill would end attempts to track wolf population growth and lead to widespread poaching.

On Jan. 10, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin announced his run officially for governor of Wisconsin, according to a press release.

Soglin cited in the release, in part, “Today we have a President and a Governor who do not believe in those principles. They do not cherish our heritage and, in fact, they violate and undermine it every day.”

He also wrote how President Donald Trump “just orchestrated the biggest tax fraud in our country’s history,” and that Gov. Scott Walker did not “stand up and fight for us but cheered on the new tax burden.”

Soglin pushed for results and alternatives to the Foxconn deal, citing “no expected payback to hard working Wisconsinites for at least 25 years — perhaps never.”

He proposed instead of the $4 billion to Foxconn, Wisconsin could use the money for schools, a transportation system, university system and small business.

Mayor Paul R. Soglin is the 51st, 54th and 57th Mayor of Madison, according to the mayor’s website. He was elected nine times as Mayor of Madison, most recently in 2015, and three times as a Common Council member.