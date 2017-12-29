Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NE

Outside of the frigid air, today will start off again with plenty of sunshine but our sub-zero streak will come to an end as west and southwest winds increase out ahead of an advancing front to our north. Clouds will begin to increase for the afternoon and by early evening it will be overcast. Temperatures will be rising through the single digits with highs around 10 above before a narrow line of snow showers slides through in the evening with a minor accumulation possible. Once the front passes, winds will again shift to the northwest and the next round of colder air will arrive. Winds will remain on the breezy side tonight and shift to the northwest with the passage of the front. The skies will begin to clear some by early Wednesday as temperatures drop to around zero.

The rest of this first week of January will feature more cold but quiet weather. The next arctic high pressure system will be sliding out of Canada well to our west, putting us on the coldest, front side of this system. Wednesday will see a return to plenty of sunshine but it will still be breezy as low pressure departs into the Great Lakes and high pressure stays far to our west. Though it will be colder again, we are not looking at the same magnitude of cold that we are just getting through.. Highs will be in the single digits but with the breezes of course wind chills will remain below zero. Both Thursday and Friday will also come with some sunshine but less wind. Highs will be in the lower single digits both days.. at least 20 degrees below average.

As the core of this latest arctic air mass slides east, we will finally see a break as the jet stream shows signs of flattening out some heading into this next weekend. Some clouds will begin to return on Saturday and breezes will pick up again as a front takes shape in the Plains. Winds will turn more to the southwest as temperatures rise back into the teens. Sunday currently looks to be the mildest day over the next week as this front moves into the Upper Midwest. We will have to watch for development of a possible low along the front which would increase the chance for some snow on Sunday, but for now chances remain low. Still, it should be able to warm up a bit more with highs reaching back into the 20’s which would finally get us back to average.

Behind this front it may turn a bit colder again but not to the levels we have recently experienced. Next Monday looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the teens.

Coaches and teammates are mourning the death of former University of Wisconsin-Stout basketball standout and Thorp, Wisconsin, native Amanda Geissler.

The California-based adventure travel company Backroads has confirmed that Geissler was one of 10 Americans killed in a charter plane crash Sunday in Costa Rica. Two crew members also died.

Geissler was a guide for Backroads. She was a point guard at Wisconsin-Stout from 2003-07. Head coach Mark Thomas tells KSTP-TV that Geissler is remembered for never being afraid of anything and never accepting failure.

Former assistant coach Erin Sullivan says Geissler wanted to travel and live a life filled with adventure.

Thomas said a number of Geissler’s former teammates were gathering Monday to remember her.

The other U.S. citizens who died in the plane crash were part of a tour organized by Backroads.