Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-8-18

**MINI JANUARY THAW THIS WEEK, FOLLOWED BY LATE WEEK SNOW THREAT**

Sunshine and milder temperatures ahead for today. Temperatures this morning were about 10-15 warmer than this weekend and our highs will continue to rise through the coming two days. Enjoy it while you can because there is another blast of arctic air headed our way for the weekend. Although it will not be as cold as the last couple of days, it will still be another dramatic change. High pressure will be building leading to another pleasant and sunny day. This will lead to a milder afternoon with highs getting close to the freezing mark. Breezes from the west and northwest will make it feel a bit colder but this is certainly a huge improvement from the last few weeks. The high will remain over the area through tonight with light winds and an increase in clouds. Lows tonight are expected to be in the lower teens.

As we head into the middle of this week it will remain mild. We will be watching a front come together in the Plains while the upper flow remains from the west and southwest. This will not only keep temperatures above average but it will also pull moisture up into the area. This will lead to more clouds arriving on Tuesday while it remains breezy. Highs are forecast to rise just above freezing and if this occurs, would be the first time since December 19. If we end up falling short then we are likely to accomplish this by Wednesday as temperatures continue to rise out ahead of this approaching front. Precipitation is likely to be limited out ahead of the front, but with plenty of low level moisture in place, we look to see some drizzle around the area. It will be cloudy but that won’t stop temperatures from rising higher through the 30’s.

Later this week just as a January thaw really kicks in gear, the next round of cold will be surging south out of Canada to our west. Along this gradient of mild and cold is where a low pressure system is forecast to develop and move up in our general direction. As is typically the case, where this tracks, when it arrives and how much moisture it will bring are all big question marks right now, but it’s something that we will be paying attention to closely in the next few days. Depending on any timing changes, this system currently has the potential to bring accumulating snow to the area on Thursday. Temperatures should top out in the 20’s but may then drop through the afternoon as this system lifts up to our east.

Regardless of how much impact we see from this system, colder air is likely to follow as temperatures plunge back below average starting Friday and into the weekend. Though it will likely turn much colder again, it currently doesn’t look to be of the same magnitude as this recent round of arctic air. Still, highs will be dropping back into the teens Friday and Saturday with variable clouds and sun while next Sunday may only reach into the single digits with some sunshine.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday just before 6 PM, Ladysmith Police were dispatched to the Lighthouse to assist Rusk County deputies as they were out of position and the suspect was reportedly making violent threats towards the complainant. According to the report, upon arriving at the residence, Officers found that Maureen L. Terry, had been consuming alcohol in violation of a Rusk County Circuit Court Bond. She was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday morning at 10;30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female reporting that she left her purse in a friends car and her friend used her debit card at 3 different locations. According to the police log, Rusk County deputies did a follow up Sunday morning at Rusk Haven Apartments. A Deputy was in contact with a female subject who admitted to use of meth on New Years day and also in possession of Meth Paraphernalia and Obstructing. She also reportedly used her friends debit card without permission. She was taking into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a call at about 9;30 PM Saturday night, advising of a chimney fire at a location on County Highway D. Chetek. The caller advised there were flames along the roof and everyone was out of the house. The Chetek and Weyerhaeuser Fire Departments, Bruce ambulance, Bloomer EMS and Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy arrived at the scene and advised there were large flames coming from the front of the house and the whole house was on fire. Barron County requested Mutual aid for water from the New Auburn Fire Department. The Chetek Fire Department was on the scene for about 4 hours. No other information was available.

Sunday morning just after 4 M, a Rusk County deputy was out with Jesse Obrien at a location on 3rd Avenue, Sheldon. After an investigation, Forest County advised they received a hit on Obrien. He is wanted out of there county. Obrien was taken into custody on the Forest County Warrant.

A gas drive off was reported shortly before 12 Noon Sunday to Rusk County authorities. An employee at the Corner Store on Main Street Sheldon, reported a male subject wearing a mask and a Black/White colored flannel shirt did a gas drive off of over $52. The vehicle was a Blue colored station wagon type vehicle which left West bound on County Highway D towards highway 27. The case is under investigation.

Rusk County dispatch just after 1 PM Sunday, received a 911 call transfer from Chippewa County reporting a structure fire on County Highway D, Holcombe. The Bruce Fire Department, Sheldon ambulance an a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. The Bruce Fire Department was at the scene for about an hour. No other information was available.

Shortly before 10 PM Sunday, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at Glory B’s on North Main Street, Bruce. According to the report, the deputy was in contact with the subject. While on scene, the deputy observed a subject sitting at the bar and was aware they had an active warrant out of Rusk County. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to the Rusk County jail where her mother posted her bond. The subject was then transported back to her residence in Bruce and the subject was cooperative.

Friday night at 10:30, a City Officer made a traffic stop on Lake Avenue West, Ladysmith. The Officer made contact with the driver who was identified as David A. Dvorak. His driving status was revoked and had a valid Rusk County warrant. Dvorak was placed under arrest for the warrant and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A City Officer and Rusk County deputy responded at 1:45 PM Saturday afternoon to a location on Corbett Avenue East, Ladysmith on a report that Justin A. Sitter and Kristina Marie Tamaski were at the residence and that both had Felony Probation Warrants. The Officers entered the residence and both Sitter and Tamaski were taken into custody without incident. They were transported to the Rusk County jail.

On December 30, 2017 members of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an ongoing narcotics investigation involving the possession and distribution of methamphetamine by James W. Unser (59 years old) of Glen Flora, WI. Subsequently, a traffic stop was completed on Unser’s vehicle as it returned into Rusk County. The Rusk County K-9 was deployed which provided a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was completed where 120 grams of methamphetamine and a large amount of US Currency was located and seized for evidentiary purposes. Unser was subsequently arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and three counts of felony Bail Jumping. Unser currently has three open felony cases from Taylor, Rusk and Dunn Counties, two of which are methamphetamine related.