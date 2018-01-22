Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-22-18

*MAJOR WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO BRING SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL TO THE CHIPPEWA VALLEY*

**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT FOR BUFFALO, BARRON, CHIPPEWA, CLARK, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, JACKSON, PRICE, PEPIN, PIERCE, RUSK, SAWYER, TAYLOR, TREMPEALEAU AND ST. CROIX COUNTIES**

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT FOR BURNETT, HOUSTON, LA CROSSE, MONROE, AND WASHBURN COUNTIES.**

A strong low pressure system is moving to the northeast and the storm’s track will favor a very messy day across our area. Expect a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow making for a dangerous day out on the roads. Currently the worst of the storm is expected to impact from roughly Rochester up through Eau Claire County and to the northeast.

Conditions will likely deteriorate very quickly once any steadier and heavier precipitation moves into the area with a mix of sleet, snow and rain. Most of the area will see a change to all snow into this afternoon and at times the snowfall could be very heavy. The combination of high snowfall rates and increasing winds will lead to very low visibility at times. Driving conditions will become very difficult at best especially later into the afternoon and evening. It looks to be one of those days that will be best suited to just stay home if you can to avoid what will likely become dangerous conditions throughout the area. Highs will be near freezing, so this will be a heavy, wet snow but temperatures should drop a bit through the afternoon as some colder air slowly arrives from the northwest. Snowfall accumulations may start off a little slow at first, but through the afternoon we should be able to see 1-2″ per hour snowfall rates. This is when the height of the storm will move through and when conditions will be at their worst.

Not much improvement is expected for the evening drive home with still more snow falling and with the height of the storm through the afternoon, it will likely be challenging for road crews to keep up with the conditions so travel during the early evening will still be very difficult. As the storm begins to slide further away to our southeast going into the night, the snow will start to let up and we should see this all come to an end by midnight or just after. By then, storm totals look to be at least in the 6-10″ range across a swath stretching from Southeast Minnesota, on up through the Chippewa Valley. Further north and also south, there should be a rather tight gradient where amounts fall off rather quickly, so the worst impacts from this storm with regards to the highest snowfall totals may only span the width of 2-3 counties from north to south. Temperatures will then drop some through the remainder of the night, with lows in the upper teens.

Once the winter storm moves away, quieter weather will follow but arctic cold will not. The flow will remain mostly from the west, so though it will be a bit colder for a few days, it will only be seasonable. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 20’s, while another warm up is then forecast by later in the week.

This past weekend in Rusk County news, Friday afternoon at about 1:30 a theft was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the police log, a male subject reported that someone stole his minnow tank at Rick Grubs bait shop on Highway 40, Bruce early Friday afternoon. It held deer hides fro him. The case is under investigation.

Late Friday night, a caller requested Rusk County authorities to check the welfare on Justin Ramirez at a residence on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the report, the caller broke up with him Thursday and she insisted that the county check on him. He was living at the men’s shelter in Ladysmith. Ramirez has a Probation warrant. After an investigation, Ramirez was taken into custody for a DOC warrant.

Sunday afternoon at about 4:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that Aaron Obryan was drinking at a location on Highway 40, Bruce. According to the report, Obryan has an open Chippewa County Bond which he is not to consume alcohol. After an investigation, Obryan was taken to RCMH to get medically cleared. A PBT showed .32. He was taken to the Rusk County jail.

Friday morning Ladysmith Police responded to the Ladysmith High School for a juvenile complaint. According to the Police log, a 16 year old was cited for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. No other information was available.

A male subject Saturday morning at about 10:15, went to the LEC to report the theft of a vehicle. It was determined the theft took place from a residence on East 3rd Street Ladysmith. The truck is a 2002 Red Chevy Avalanche. The vehicle was reportedly taken in the last week and a half.

Sunday night at about 8;40 PM, a City Officer responded to a report that two individuals were by the air pump at Kwik Trip and were acting very strange. The Officer arrived and first spoke with Evan Gehde, 20, who advised that they had a flat tire. After an investigation, Gehde had an active warrant out of Chippewa County. The Officer arrested Gehde for the warrant and gained consent to search the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle no other drugs were found.

A 19-year-old from Rick Lake is hurt after a crash.

It happened just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 21 on County Highway M in Barron County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper responded to a one vehicle crash where the driver, Kelly Anne Sieja, was trapped inside the vehicle.

The state patrol said Sieja was driving north on County Highway M when she lost control, the vehicle went in the ditch, and hit a tree.

Sieja was flown to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old man arrested following the death of two people is expected to be formally charged Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

The Colby-Abbotsford Police Chief said two people were killed and one person was injured following a shooting early Saturday morning. A man and a woman were killed as result of the shooting and another woman was injured. The shooting happened on the 400 block of East Maple Street in Abbotsford.

Police say they got a call about the shooting minutes after 3 a.m. When officers responded, they found the two people dead. Officers have not released any of the victim’s ages.

Chief Jason Bauer said the sole suspect was found near the crime scene and was taken into custody. Bauer said the male suspect knew the victims, but wouldn’t say how. The suspect has not been identified, but is being held in the Marathon County Jail.

Police do not plan to release the names of the victims until their families have been notified.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, police said the victims and the suspect were not the only people inside the home at the time of the shooting and that there are witnesses to the shootings. They continue to interview those witnesses, so their investigation continues.