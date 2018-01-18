Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-19-18

Thursday afternoon at 1:45, a Ladysmith Officer observed Kristina Marie Tamaski, 29, and Justin A. Sitter, 32, standing behind a White Mustang at a residence on Corbett Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, the City Officer knew about both Sitter and Tamaski had active Probation Warrants. Probation and Parole responded to the residence. Both were transported to the Rusk County jail.

After a stretch of unseasonable warmth to end the work week we will see two very different days this weekend.

Highs near 40 and partly sunny skies Saturday. Changes will begin to arrive on Sunday as a warm front to our south begins to lift up into the area while low pressure develops in the Southern Plains. Total snowfall for this winter season is still running about six and a half inches below average in Eau Claire and it looks like we will be chipping away at that deficit by the end of the weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 6 PM Sunday evening until 3 PM Monday afternoon for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk and St. Croix counties.

As is the case most times in winter, the details remain unclear. A storm is likely to develop over Eastern Nebraska followed by an increase in strength and a track up to the northeast. How strong this storm ends up getting seems to be an important factor on the eventual track. One possibility is this strengthens quite a bit and slides up across the southern part of the state towards Green Bay. This would be too close to our area for an all snow event but we would still likely see some snow as the storm begins to move to our east and away on Monday. The other possibility would keep the storm a bit weaker and the track would stay further south, towards the Milwaukee area. After a brief mix, this would shift the heavier snow threat further south, over the Chippewa Valley. Either solution or one in between have merit at this point since this system hasn’t even developed yet and the upper level energy that will lead to it forming is still out in the Pacific! So at this point it is still a wait and see situation.. but this system certainly carries the potential to bring a 6-12″ swath of heavy snow accumulation north/west of the track.

31 Year old Jake M. Wendt is being held on a 30,000 dollar cash bond as a result of last nights 5 hour long standoff with Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies.

At approximately 4:54 p.m. Wednesday evening Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on Allman Ave near Medford on the report of a man with a gun. Wendt barricaded himself in the residence and threatened to shoot law enforcement officers. Numerous shots were fired by Wendt while officers were on scene. A Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Negotiator established phone contact with Wendt who ultimately agreed to come out of the residence unarmed and he was taken into custody.

No injuries to Wendt or responding officers have been reported , the incident remains under investigation.