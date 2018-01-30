Ruby Ardelle Hink, of Waukesha, died on January 24th, at the age of 92 in Mesa, AZ. She is survived by her children, Barbara Mengal, Carol (Robert) Mengal, Dennis (Debra), Michael (Janet), Barry (Linda), Scott (Sandra), Randy (Julie), Darrin (Dana), Bonnie (Leland) Jones, along with her 26 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Wednesday, January 31, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home (237 N Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI.) with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. On Thursday February 1st, there will be a viewing from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM followed by Mass at 11:00 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave. Big Bend, WI.). Luncheon will be served at the Church following Mass. Burial will be on Friday, February 2nd at 1 PM at Mt Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.