Ruby Ardelle Hink

Ruby Ardelle Hink, of Waukesha, died on January 24th, at the age of 92 in Mesa, AZ.  She is survived by her children, Barbara Mengal, Carol (Robert) Mengal, Dennis (Debra), Michael (Janet), Barry (Linda), Scott (Sandra), Randy (Julie), Darrin (Dana), Bonnie (Leland) Jones, along with her 26 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Wednesday, January 31, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home (237 N Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI.) with a prayer service at 6:30 PM.  On Thursday February 1st, there will be a viewing from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM followed by Mass at 11:00 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave. Big Bend, WI.).  Luncheon will be served at the Church following Mass.  Burial will be on Friday, February 2nd at 1 PM at Mt Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  Rusk County News January 30, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-30-18 *A QUICK WARM UP FOLLOWED BY A FRIGID START TO FEBRUARY* Sunshine to start the day but clouds will be increasing as a cold front moves closer to our area. These clouds will thicken by later afternoon when a snow shower is possible but the day is looking basically dry as temperatures […]
  Wisconsin Sports 1-30 January 30, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Nebraska Wins At Kohl Center For 1st Time 74-63 (Madison, WI)  —  A 20-3 run in the second half was all the Nebraska Cornhuskers needed to claim their first victory on Wisconsin's home court.  The Huskers won 74-63 Tuesday night despite an impressive performance by junior Ethan Happ of […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  After a resurgent season, Gronk stares down football's one certainty January 31, 2018
    TO SEE ROB Gronkowski leap into the air and gently pluck a football out of the sky, his gigantic arms and legs moving in a manner that feels improbably graceful for a man his size, is the closest thing there is in the NFL to spotting a unicorn. He is, quite possibly, the rarest commodity […]
  Should Kevin Love's injury change the Cavs' trade plans? January 31, 2018
    How will Kevin Love's broken hand affect how the Cleveland Cavaliers approach the trade deadline? Love suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal on his left hand during Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons, and the timing could not have been much worse for the Cavaliers. Not only was Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue trying […]
  Pistons' Andre Drummond replaces injured John Wall of Wizards for All-Star Game January 31, 2018
    Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond will replace Washington Wizards guard John Wall on Team LeBron in the 2018 All-Star Game.? Wall, an All-Star for the fifth consecutive season, will be out with a left knee injury. He was selected as a reserve and picked by team captain LeBron James.? It will be Drummond's second All-Star […]
RSS ABC NEWS
Recent Posts

