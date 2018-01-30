Ruby Ardelle Hink
Ruby Ardelle Hink, of Waukesha, died on January 24th, at the age of 92 in Mesa, AZ. She is survived by her children, Barbara Mengal, Carol (Robert) Mengal, Dennis (Debra), Michael (Janet), Barry (Linda), Scott (Sandra), Randy (Julie), Darrin (Dana), Bonnie (Leland) Jones, along with her 26 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Wednesday, January 31, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home (237 N Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI.) with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. On Thursday February 1st, there will be a viewing from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM followed by Mass at 11:00 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave. Big Bend, WI.). Luncheon will be served at the Church following Mass. Burial will be on Friday, February 2nd at 1 PM at Mt Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.
- Rusk County News January 30, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-30-18 *A QUICK WARM UP FOLLOWED BY A FRIGID START TO FEBRUARY* Sunshine to start the day but clouds will be increasing as a cold front moves closer to our area. These clouds will thicken by later afternoon when a snow shower is possible but the day is looking basically dry as temperatures […]
- Wisconsin Sports 1-30 January 30, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>Nebraska Wins At Kohl Center For 1st Time 74-63 (Madison, WI) — A 20-3 run in the second half was all the Nebraska Cornhuskers needed to claim their first victory on Wisconsin’s home court. The Huskers won 74-63 Tuesday night despite an impressive performance by junior Ethan Happ of […]