Rosalie Jean Timmers, 79, Kennan, died peacefully surrounded by her family in the Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips on Thursday, January 25th. She is survived by her husband, Clifford; by four sons, Dale (Terry), Kennan, Randy (Jamie), Appleton, Clayton (Tina), Phillips, and Brad (Tracy), Kennan; by 7 grandchildren, and by 7 great-grandchildren, by six brothers and sisters, Ron (Betty) Moksnes, Elk River, MN., Pat (Jules) Van Denack, St. Augustin, FL., Duane (Sheila) Moksnes, Minnetonka, MN., Dean (Colleen), Elkton, FL., Galen (Lori) Moksnes, Ramsey, MN., and Brian (Chris) Moksnes, Champlain, MN.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 30, at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Catawba with Father Gerald Hagen celebrating the Funeral Mass. Interment will be in the Kennan cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 5 PM on Monday, January 29, and on Tuesday from 9;30 until time of services. The Parish Rosary will be said at the church at 7 PM on Monday evening. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlefuneralhome.com The Heindle Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.