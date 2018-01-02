Robert Ewer

Robert W. Ewer, 80, of Holcombe, WI passed away the morning of Saturday, December 30th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, surrounded by his family.

Robert was born in Kimberly, WI to Robert and Vernetta (Harke) Ewer, April 11th, 1937 and moved with his parents to Holcombe in 1939. Robert was self-employed owning Ewer’s Convenience Store for roughly 45 years and co-owning Silent Waters Campground since 2005. Robert was an avid/skilled fisherman who also enjoyed hunting and making maple syrup.

Robert is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Debbie (Bill) Kochevar, sons Dennis (Judy) Ewer, Jeff (Jessica) Ewer, John (Cherissa) Ewer, Jim (Jill) Ewer, and step-children Mary (Mark) Meyer, Roberta (Gerald) Shearman, and Anthony (Michelle) Popp, brother Charlie (Fernidia) Ewer, sisters Nancy (Frank) Cynor, Linda Walsvik, Diane Birch, Cindy Schulz, and Pam (Bill) Ewer, brother-in-law Clyde Olson, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, sister Darlene Olson, brothers-in-law Harvey Birch, Clarence “Butch” Walsvik, and Kenneth J. Schulz, and granddaughter Marissa Ewer.

The family invites you to a celebration of Robert’s life on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 at Eastbay Lodge, in Holcombe, WI from 12:00-4:00 PM.