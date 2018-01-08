Richard G. “Dick” Elwood
Richard G. “Dick” Elwood, 75 of Weyerhaeuser, passed away at the Atrium Center in Chetek. He is survived by his wife Diane, 1 step-son: Ken Silvernail, 2 grandchildren, 1 sister, Barbara Prorok, 2 sisters-in-law, Donna Elwood and Karen Thompson, 1 brother-in-law, David Wierzba, mother-in-law, Gen Wierzba, 4 nieces and 4 nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial for Dick Elwood will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, January 11, at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at 2 PM on Thursday. Richard’s family will receive friends from 4 PM until 7 PM on Wednesday, January 10 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation starting at 9 AM on Thursday at the church.
