Renee M. Lampman, 91 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Jan. 2nd, at Lake Manor. She is survived by her brother, John Lampman of Menomonie, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Renee Lampman will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, Jan. 10th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Renee’s family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.