mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Renee M. Lampman

Renee M. Lampman, 91 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Jan. 2nd, at Lake Manor.  She is survived by her brother, John Lampman of Menomonie, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Renee Lampman will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, Jan. 10th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.  Renee’s family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News January 3, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-3-18 **TEMPERATURES TO STAY 15-20 DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE THROUGH FRIDAY** Now that the snow from last night has exited the skies are clearing up this morning. A cold front sliding through this morning will continue to drop temperatures to around zero by sunrise. Winds are picking up as well so wind chill values […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 1-3 January 3, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Badgers Keep Winning Despite Another Injured Guard 71-61 (Madison, WI)  —  Junior Ethan Happ scored 28 points as Wisconsin ran its winning streak to five games-in-a-row Tuesday night 71-61.  The Badgers have beaten Indiana 16 straight times at the Kohl Center.  Happ had nine rebounds, four steals, four assists […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Rozier scores 20, leads Celtics to 102-88 win over Cavaliers January 4, 2018
    Terry Rozier scored 20 points in 20 minutes to lead the Celtics to a 102-88 victory over the Cavaliers
  • NBA Power Rankings: Rockets slide to No. 4 after Harden's injury January 4, 2018
    With Stephen Curry back with a bang for the Golden State Warriors and James Harden going down with a hamstring injury for the Houston Rockets, the divide between the defending champs and the rest of the NBA is starting to grow as the calendar flips to 2018. Every week throughout the regular season, our panel […]
  • 2018 NFL draft quarterback class primer: Everything you need to know January 4, 2018
    Feels like last year we heard a ton of pre-draft talk about how the quarterback class wasn't so great. Turns out it had Deshaun Watson, who was pretty special until tearing his ACL in practice in early November. And Mitchell Trubisky ended up starting for the Bears before it was all over. Heck, DeShone Kizer […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.