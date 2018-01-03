Renee M. Lampman
Renee M. Lampman, 91 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Jan. 2nd, at Lake Manor. She is survived by her brother, John Lampman of Menomonie, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Renee Lampman will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, Jan. 10th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Renee’s family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
- Rusk County News January 3, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-3-18 **TEMPERATURES TO STAY 15-20 DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE THROUGH FRIDAY** Now that the snow from last night has exited the skies are clearing up this morning. A cold front sliding through this morning will continue to drop temperatures to around zero by sunrise. Winds are picking up as well so wind chill values […]
- Wisconsin Sports 1-3 January 3, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>Badgers Keep Winning Despite Another Injured Guard 71-61 (Madison, WI) — Junior Ethan Happ scored 28 points as Wisconsin ran its winning streak to five games-in-a-row Tuesday night 71-61. The Badgers have beaten Indiana 16 straight times at the Kohl Center. Happ had nine rebounds, four steals, four assists […]