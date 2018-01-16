Patricia A. Haller
Patricia A. Haller, 82, of Ladysmith died Friday, January 12th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She is survived by one 1/2 brother Harold Kanning, one 1/2 sister Kathryn Kanning, one aunt, and several cousins.
A memorial mass of Christian burial for Patricia Haller will be held Friday, January 19th at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
