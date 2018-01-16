mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Patricia A. Haller

Patricia A. Haller, 82, of Ladysmith died Friday, January 12th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

She is survived by one 1/2 brother Harold Kanning, one 1/2 sister Kathryn Kanning, one aunt, and several cousins.

A memorial mass of Christian burial for Patricia Haller will be held Friday, January 19th at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News January 16, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-16-18 A STRETCH OF QUIET DAYS WITH RISING TEMPERATURES FOR NOW, WATCHING THE POTENTIAL FOR ANOTHER WINTER STORM THIS WEEKEND. The trough which brought the snow Sunday and Monday is beginning to move eastward, but temperatures today will remain cool. Highs this afternoon will remain in the teens, about ten degrees below average […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 1-16 January 16, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Marquette Has Its Way With DePaul 70-52 (Milwaukee, WI)  —  The Marquette Golden Eagles built a huge lead early in the second half, then coasted to a 70-52 Big East Conference win over visiting DePaul Monday night.  Six-foot-eight sophomore Sam Hauser led Marquette scoring for a second straight game […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Earnhardt Jr. to help NBC Sports at Super Bowl and Olympics January 16, 2018
    Only On AP: Dale Earnhardt Jr. is branching out past NASCAR with NBC Sports. The network plans to use NASCAR's most popular driver at next month's Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.
  • Saints QB Drew Brees says he doesn't plan on testing free agency January 16, 2018
    METAIRIE, La. - Drew Brees said he doesn't plan on testing the free agent market this year or waiting until the start of the new league year on March 14 to sign a new contract with the New Orleans Saints - even if that means losing the leverage that might come with other potential suitors. […]
  • How Cavs, Spurs handled trade demands by stars is worlds apart January 16, 2018
    During the offseason, the second-best player on a championship contender went to management and requested a trade. Despite being on one of the league's best teams and playing alongside one of the league's best players, he said he wasn't enjoying himself. He wasn't happy with his role in the offense. The team knew he was […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.