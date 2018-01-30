Loretta A. Czyscon
Loretta A. Czyscon of Bruce, died on Saturday, January 27th in Rice Lake. Loretta is survived by six sons, John (Debbie), Greg, Jerry (Michelle(, Allen (Christine), Wayne (Stacy) and Jim; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and one sister, Lila Mansky
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 3rd, at SS. Petr & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser at 11 AM with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Czyscon family will receive friends on Friday, February 2nd from 4 PM until 8 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again on Saturday morning at the church for an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Lakeview Medical Center Hospice Rice Lake Center.
