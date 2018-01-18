Larry E. Bowers, 78, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, January 14th, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Thelma, brother, Danny of Sandwich, IL., sister, Patricia Anne Hutter of El Paso, TX., 1/2 sister, Constance Campbell of Clermont, FL.

Funeral Services for Larry Bowers will be Tuesday, January 23rd, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith at 11 AM with Rev. Alice Ulrich officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Larry’s family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday morning for an hour prior to the services.