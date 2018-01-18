mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Larry E. Bowers

Larry E. Bowers, 78, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, January 14th, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  He is survived by his wife, Thelma, brother, Danny of Sandwich, IL., sister, Patricia Anne Hutter of El Paso, TX., 1/2 sister, Constance Campbell of Clermont, FL.

Funeral Services for Larry Bowers will be Tuesday, January 23rd, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith at 11 AM with Rev. Alice Ulrich officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.  Larry’s family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday morning for an hour prior to the services.

  • Rusk County News January 18, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-18-18 *MILD STRETCH CARRIES INTO THIS WEEKEND* A mostly sunny sky today though at least some mid and high level clouds may push through with a clipper passing by to our north. Southwest breezes will again increase some during the day, leading to a milder afternoon with highs in the mid 30’s expected. […]
  • Dorothy Theresa Rogalla January 18, 2018
    Dorothy Theresa Rogalla, 74, of Kennan, died peacefully surrounded by her family in the Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Monday, January 15.  She is survived by Robert, her husband of 56 years, by one son Tom (Terry), White Pine, TN., by one daughter, Tracy (Curt) Anderson, Jordan, MN., by 10 grandchildren, and by […]
  • LeBron James, Stephen Curry voted as captains for NBA All-Star Game January 19, 2018
    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry led All-Star voting in their respective conferences and will serve as the captains for the All-Star Game next month. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Boston's? Kyrie Irving and Toronto's DeMar DeRozan were also selected as starters from the Eastern Conference. Houston's James […]
  • Leonard Fournette in car accident but is not injured January 19, 2018
    JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday but was not injured, the team announced. The Jaguars say Fournette's car was rear-ended, and the rear bumper of Fournette's 2017 Mercedes Maybach was knocked off. He signed it and gave it to one of the first […]
  • Michigan judge dismisses complaints made by Larry Nassar about his sentencing hearing January 19, 2018
    LANSING, Mich. -- Larry Nassar told a circuit court judge in a letter this week that he wasn't sure if he was mentally able to handle facing a week of comments from the women he has admitted to abusing for decades. Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November. […]
