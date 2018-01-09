LaMonte (Monte) Don French, of Chetek, Wis., passed away at his home early on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Monte was born April 16, 1964, to Lois and Lyle French. He is survived by his siblings, Layne, Lee, Larry, Vonnie and Lorrie; children Patrick, Jessie, James and Christy; and six grandchildren, along with many other relatives and friends he considered family.

The date of a gathering to celebrate Monte’s life and the love he brought to us is still to be determined. For updates visit Facebook.com, search for the group “Memorial for Monte French” and request to be added.

Monte, you were a kind, gentle father figure to many. You are deeply loved and will be missed.