Jacob D. Martin, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, December 31st in Wakarusa, IN.

He is survived by 6 daughters: Nancy Overholt of Aroda, VA, Priscilla Martin of Goshen, IN, Nettie Graber of Hillsboro, Sally Wenger of Wakarusa, IN, Margret Schrock of Blackville, SC, and Retha Helmuth of Harrisonburg, VA; 3 sons: Willard and Kenny both of Goshen, IN and Oliver of Marshfield; 36 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Ella Hershey and Rhoda Stoll; and 1 brother: Lewis.

Funeral services for Jacob Martin will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 6th at the Sheldon Mennonite Church with Ted Miller, Kirby Zimmerman, and Vernon Martin officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Jacob’s Family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and then again from 5:00 until 8:00 on Friday, January 5th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again for an hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.