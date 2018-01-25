mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Everett W. Bullis

Everett W. Bullis, 86 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, January 23rd, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  He is survived by: his wife Judy, 1 daughter, Sandra Swanson of Woodbury, MN., 1 son, Mark Bullis of Prescott, 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Everett Bullis will be held at 1 PM on Monday, January 29th, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating.  Burial will follow in Apollonia Cemetery in Bruce with military burial rites provided by the Bruce American Legion.  Everett’s family will receive friends from 11 AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home.

 

 

