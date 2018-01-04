mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Edward A. Velie

Edward A. Velie, 89, of Holcombe, passed away Wednesday, January 3rd at the Cornell Area Care Center with his family at his side. Edward was born on September 13th, 1928 to Oscar and Florence (Goebel) Velie in Omro, WI.

Edward was united in marriage to June Anderson on June 13th, 1953 in St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis, they started their lives together in the Elk Mound and Bloomer areas where Edward and June started and ministered in churches. They later moved to Holcombe, WI where he spent the rest of his life farming. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and the outdoors.

Edward is survived by his wife, June Velie; sons Keith (Linda), Ken (Karla), and (Kevin) Elizabeth Velie; daughters Kathy (John) Ailie, Kitty “Karin” (Steve) Mitchell, Karla (Andy) Kauffman, and Kay (Tom) Bradt; 34 grandchildren; one brother Phillip Velie; and sisters Julienne Kopp and Jeannette Herald.

He was preceeded in death by his parents Oscar and Florence Velie; brothers LaForest “Spoof”, Norman, and Daniel Velie; sisters Elaine Axtell and Joyce Slaughter; and a daughter-in-law Wendy Velie.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 8th at Faith Baptist Church in Cornell, WI with Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Interment will be in the Martin Cemetery, Town of Estella following the services.

Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, January 7th at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell and also One hour prior to the services Monday morning at the church. Express online condolences at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com

 

